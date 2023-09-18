Amazon Prime Day Part 2 invite-only deals are now open for sign-ups: See the deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, Amazon's second Prime sale of the year, is just three weeks away. The retailer is already offering a ton of early Prime Day deals, but Amazon is also offering something new this year -- invite-only deals.

Not everyone that requests an invite will get one, but those that do will be able to shop some truly fantastic, exclusive, limited-quantity deals on Prime Day in October. Want to get in on the invite-only savings? Keep reading to find out how to score an invite and what deals are available.

How to request an invitation for Amazon's invite-only deals

Amazon Prime members can now request an invitation to select doorbuster deals ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. The process of requesting an invitation to an invite-only deal is fairly simple. You'll need to:

Visit the page of the product/deal you'd like to request an invite for. You can explore specific invite-only deals below. Click the "request invitation" button. If you are not signed in to your Amazon account, you will be taken to the login page before your request is confirmed.

That's it. Requesting an invite only takes a moment, so put in your request now to score the deepest discounts during the sale.

Best invite-only October Amazon Prime Day deals

Request an invite now to save big on tech, kitchen appliances, watches and more during the Prime Big Deals Days sale in October.

If you're looking for an easy way to make all of your favorite meals at home this holiday season, look no further. Amazon is offering a deep, invite-only discount on this top-rated Philips air fryer. It's compact -- ideal for those with smaller kitchens.

This device grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and, of course, air fries. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. It boasts a capacity of 4.1 liters, or roughly 4.3 quarts.

"This air fryer is very quiet and is fast. The basket size is perfect for 1 or 2 servings," says one Amazon reviewer. "So far we've used this for sweet potato fries, grilled chicken, steak and roasted vegetables (cauliflower and broccoli). Everything turned out delicious."

Why we like the Philips 3000 Series Essential air fryer:

The air fryer features seven easy cooking presets.

It is compact enough for small kitchens.

It's versatile with a 13-in-1 design that offers several different cooking functions in one compact device.

The Blink Outdoor camera is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It's battery operated and has a two-year battery life. Amazon Prime members can request an invite to score a Blink Outdoor 3-camera system for 60% off during the October Prime Day sale.

"I'm extremely happy with the cameras and the app. [The] video detail is great," says one Amazon purchaser. "The app is versatile and allows for different motion detection settings per camera. Setup and installation were a breeze, both from a technical and physical standpoint."

Why we like the Blink outdoor camera system:

The cameras offers infrared night vision for a clear view, even when it's dark out.

The system is designed to withstand harsh winter weather, including rain.

The cameras are wireless and have a two-year battery life.

A high-quality soundbar can elevate your at-home viewing experience when watching sports or your favorite movies. This invite-only deal from Amazon is a great way to score a top-rated soundbar at a solid price point.

"The sound quality is excellent and the virtual surround sound is very immersive," says one verified buyer on Amazon. "I was particularly impressed by the way the soundbar handles movies. The included remote control is intuitive, and the soundbar can be connected to your TV using HDMI or optical cable."

Why we like the Sony HTX8500 Dolby Atmosphere soundbar:

It offers dual built-in subwoofers for deep bass.

The slim, low-profile soundbar fits easily on TV stands.

The soundbar offers voice enhancement for better sound clarity.

The SodaStream Art sparkling water maker turns standard water into sparkling water in seconds with just one touch. It features a fun retro design that will look lovely in your kitchen. SodaStream machines eliminate the need for plastic bottles or cans by allowing you to create fresh sparkling water from the comfort of their home.

This invite-only deal allows you to score the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundled with two CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher safe bottles and two bottles of Bubly flavor drops for just $110 (regularly $200).

Why we like the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundle:

Reviewers report that the sparkling water maker is easy to setup and use.

The appliance is energy efficient and can help you reduce the use of single use plastics.

The kit comes with everything you need to get started.

These Jabra headphones are 56% off with an invite. The Bluetooth earbuds promise up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case and feature adjustable noise-canceling technology. They are designed for wear during workouts and are sweat-proof.

"As an active runner who sweats a lot when running, I've always had issues with other brands of earbuds over the years and having them pop out during my runs. That is, until now!" says an Amazon reviewer. "I purchased the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds after searching online for sweat-resistant earbuds for runners. After wearing these earbuds for the past month-plus, I can honestly say that these earbuds more than met my expectations for staying in my ears through lots of sweat-related activities."

Why we like the Jabra Elite 7 earbuds:

Reviewers report that the earbuds are comfortable and stay in place while running.

The earbuds offer five levels of noise cancellation, so you can hear as much or as little of your surroundings as you'd like.

They provide a rich, immersive sound with 6mm speakers.

They're IP57 rated for dust and water resistance.

