If you're reading this, we found Amazon Kindle e-readers on sale today for October Prime Day 2023

If you or someone on your holiday gift list enjoys reading, it's a great time to buy a Kindle e-reader. Amazon is offering some generous deals on its most popular Kindles during Prime Big Deal Days. Not only do these devices allow you to read e-books almost anywhere, they also play audiobooks and podcasts (when you pair the device with Bluetooth (wireless) headphones or earbuds).

Right now you'll find a great deal on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. It's on sale now for 22% off. You can even use the device as a digital notepad, as well as an e-book reader and audiobook player. Using the supplied stylus, you're able to handwrite or draw directly on the e-reader's Paperwhite display to create notes from scratch, add notes to the e-books you're reading, or annotate your own PDF files. For a limited time, the Scribe is available for $265 – that's $75 off its regular price.

Best deals on Kindle e-readers during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event

Amazon's lineup of Kindle e-readers currently includes six models. All are on sale during the Amazon October Prime Day 2023 sales event that's happening right now. But to take advantage of these deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member.

Almost all of the regular Kindle models have an ad-supported and ad-free option. The ad-supported option is always less expensive, but when the e-reader is not being used, it will display ads for recommended e-books available from Amazon's e-book store. The ad-free version does not display these ads. Instead, it showcases a lock screen wallpaper. The Kindle Kids versions of Amazon's e-readers and the Kindle Scribe do not display ads.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a full-featured e-book reader and audiobook/podcast player. However, it also includes a key feature that other Kindle e-readers do not -- this e-reader doubles as a digital notepad. This means you can handwrite or draw directly on the display using a stylus. Using the integrated note taking app, you're able to create custom digital note-books, and fill them up with individual pages containing your notes or sketches. These notes are stored within the Scribe, but can easily be shared when the e-Reader is connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi.

As you're reading, you can annotate the content of e-books with handwritten notes, or annotate PDF files transferred to the Scribe using the internet-based Send-to-Kindle feature. A "basic" stylus comes with the Scribe, but a "Premium Pen" can be purchased separately for $60. The benefit of the Premium Pen is that the top serves as a digital eraser (just like on a pencil). When not being used, the stylus attaches to the side of the Scribe using magnets. A three-month trial subscription to the Kindle Unlimited service is included, as is a USB Type-C charging cable.

The Scribe uses a manually adjustable e-ink display that can be viewed in any lighting situation, including direct sunlight. In a dark room, the 35 integrated LEDs brighten up the screen so you're easily able to see everything displayed. With the Scribe, you get all of the features of a Kindle e-reader, combined with useful note taking tools that allow the device to be used as a versatile digital notepad.

The device is on sale for just $265 (regularly $340) for Amazon Prime members now.

Why we like the Kindle Scribe:

With a Microsoft 365 subscription, documents can be transferred to the Scribe directly from Microsoft Word running on an internet-connected computer or mobile device.

Handwritten notes can automatically be transferred into text and then stored or shared digitally.

Using its WI-Fi connection, any type of content can be transferred or downloaded to the Scribe, so no computer is needed.

You can choose between 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

For a limited time, the basic Kindle e-reader is on sale from Amazon for just $75. That's a $25 savings. This is the lightest and most compact version of the Kindle. It offers a 6-inch display with a 300 pixel-per-inch resolution. This allows you to read text on a glare-free display that has an integrated light.

This Kindle comes with a three-month trial subscription to Kindle Unlimited, which is Amazon's subscription service that gives you unlimited access to more than four million e-books and thousands of audiobooks for as long as you remain a subscriber. This lower-end e-reader is equipped with 16GB of storage, which is enough to hold thousands of e-books or dozens of audiobooks.

This version of the Kindle has a single USB Type-C port for charging the device. The battery lasts up to six weeks. No wireless charging is offered and this e-reader is not waterproof.

Why we like the Amazon Kindle:

It's the lightest and most portable Kindle e-Reader available.

The Kindle utilizes a 6-inch display.

Battery life is up to six weeks.

The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display with an adjustable warm light. This display can easily and clearly be viewed in any lighting situation –- from a dark room to direct sunlight –- which makes it more versatile than the plain Kindle. It too comes with a three-month trial subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

The base model of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with 8GB of storage, but there's a 16GB version available. It's currently on sale for $100 (33% off). Battery life is up to 10 weeks. Besides the Paperwhite display, which does a remarkable job allowing pages of an e-book to look like the printed pages of a traditional book, this model offers better performance than the basic Kindle. It's also waterproof, so you can read while in the bathtub, while lounging by a pool, or while sunbathing at the beach without damaging this e-reader if it gets wet. And like all versions of the Kindle, this one supports Amazon's Audible audiobook service.

What we like about the Kindle Paperwhite:

The 6.8-inch Paperwhite display offers glare-free reading in a dark room (thanks to its adjustable warm light) or in direct sunlight.

You can choose between 8GB or 16GB of internal storage.

This version of the Kindle is waterproof.

Battery life is up to 10 weeks.

Out of all the Kindle e-readers in the lineup, with the exception of the Scribe, this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is our favorite for 2023. It also offers a 6.8-inch Paperwhite display and up to a 10-week battery life. However, this is an ad-free edition of the Kindle that offers 32GB of internal storage. (That's double the storage compared to the regular Kindle Paperwhite.)

Not only will you save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition if you order it during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, you'll also get a three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription thrown in, which is a $36 value. This Kindle is also waterproof and can serve as an audiobook/podcast player, as well as an e-book reader.

In addition to the 32GB of storage and the fact it does not display ads, what sets the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition apart from the Kindle Paperwhite is that it can either be recharged using the supplied USB Type-C cable or wirelessly using any Qi wireless charger (sold separately).

What we like about the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition:

It offers a Paperwhite display that can be seen clearly in any lighting situation, including direct sunlight.

This Kindle has an adjustable warm light, so you can read in a dark room.

The Signature Edition is waterproof.

It has up to a 10 week battery life and supports wireless charging.

The Signature Edition comes with 32GB of storage.

With the exception of the Scribe (which also serves as a virtual notebook), the Kindle Oasis is considered the top-of-the-line Kindle e-reader and audiobook player. It offers a 7-inch display, as well as an ergonomic design with physical buttons to the side of the display that are used to turn the pages of your e-books. (You can also use a tap or finger swipe gesture, just like when using any other Kindle e-reader.)

Choose between 8GB or 16GB of internal storage and between an ad-supported and ad-free version. For reference, the 8GB version will hold thousands of e-books or more than 30 full-length audiobooks. The $200 sale price is for the 8GB, ad-supported version that comes with a three-month trial subscription to the Kindle Unlimited service.

The Kindle Oasis is waterproof (IPX8 rated) and uses a display that offers 300 pixels-per-inch resolution. The adjustable warm light utilizes 25 LEDs and can be adjusted to go from white to ambler, depending on the ambient light where you're reading and your personal preference.

Two additional features that sets this Kindle apart is that it supports both Wi-Fi and free cellular connectivity, and it has an lightweight aluminum body (while the other Kindle versions have a plastic body).

As with all of the Kindle e-readers, with the Oasis you can purchase individual e-books or audiobooks, directly from the Kindle via the online-based Kindle e-book store. It also supports the Kindle Unlimited, Kindle Vella, Kindle Prime Reading, Amazon Kids+ and Audible services.

Why we like the Amazon Kindle Oasis:

It features a lightweight aluminum housing.

The screen uses 25 LEDs to ensure it's clearly visible in dark rooms.

The Kindle Oasis is waterproof.

Built into the device are physical buttons for turning e-book pages.

Several things separate the Kindle Kids lineup of e-readers from the regular versions. But out of the different versions of the Kindle Kids e-readers currently available, our top pick is the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. It's on sale right now for $100, which represents a savings of $60.

Like the regular Kindle Paperwhite, the kids edition features a Paperwhite display that can be read in any lighting situation, including direct sunlight. It's also waterproof (IPX8 rated) and has a 6.8-inch display that offers 330 pixels-per-inch resolution. Battery life is up to 10 weeks. This version of the Amazon Paperwhite Kids comes with 16GB of storage.

What sets the Kindle Paperwhite Kids version apart is that it comes with a choice of child-friendly cases, a one year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service and a two-year worry free guarantee. As an adult, you also get access to easy-to-use parental controls, so you can decide when and for how long your child can use the device and what types of content they can access.

The Amazon Kids+ service is a curated and ever-growing collection of kid-friendly e-books, audiobooks and activities developed in partnership with companies like National Geographic, Lego, and Marvel. After the free one-year subscription, the service can be renewed for $4.99 per month. Meanwhile, during the two-year worry-free guarantee period, if the e-reader gets damaged, Amazon will replace it.

What we like about the Kindle Paperwhite Kids:

It offers integrated and easy to use parental controls.

This version of the Kindle comes with a one year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service.

The e-reader includes a two-year worry-free guarantee.

The 6.8-inch Paperwhite display is extremely easy to read in any lighting situation.

What Kindle e-readers can do

The latest e-readers do more than just let you read digital books -- including bestsellers from your favorite authors. They also play audiobooks and podcasts (when you pair the reader with wireless Bluetooth headphones or earbuds). You can also subscribe to digital editions of newspapers and magazines or read PDF files of printed documents for school or work.

Another benefit of an e-reader (as opposed to reading a printed book) is that you choose the font and font size to the display text, making it even easier to see and read. And when you take a break, the e-reader will automatically generate a digital bookmark, so you can pick up exactly where you left off.

Best of all, e-readers are thin and lightweight, as well as easy on your eyes. You can hold one for extended periods without developing hand, wrist or eye fatigue. Their battery also lasts for weeks, not mere hours. Whether your budget is around $100 or $400, there's an e-reader that will meet your needs and let you truly enjoy whatever you're reading.

To learn more about our top e-reader picks for 2023, check out our recent coverage.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

