The best Apple tech deals at today's October Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale: Apple tech has never been cheaper

Apple

You won't find the best deals on Apple tech at the Apple Store right now. The best deals on Apple products, including Apple AirPods and the Apple Watch, are at Amazon during the October Prime Day sale today.

During the retailer's deals event, running now through Oct. 11, you can snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $189 at Amazon and the Apple Watch 8 GPS for just $300. We've also found deals on Apple iPads, which could make excellent holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Best Amazon Big Deal Days savings on Apple AirPods

Check out the bestselling AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, plus more deals on top-rated Apple earbuds.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for just $89.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Apple

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods Pro 2, especially when they're on sale for just $189.

Why we like the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

AirPods Pro 2 now come in a USB-C charge case option, as well as Lightning.

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Best Amazon Big Deal Days savings on Apple Watches

From the new luxury Apple Watch Ultra to the standard Apple Watch 8, these smartwatches make excellent accessories. They're all on sale at Amazon now.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

Apple

The new Apple Watch Series 9 offers the versatility and functionality most people want from their smartwatch. It can be ordered right now for immediate shipment. Once again, there are two case size options -– 41mm and 45mm –- and multiple casing color options including starlight, midnight, silver and (Product)RED. You can also choose between several different case material options (all of which are waterproof). The aluminum option, for example, also now comes in pink. All run the WatchOS 10 operating system which comes preinstalled on the watch, along with a collection of apps.

One of the biggest improvements to Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of the Apple S9 SiP chip. It improves the speed, battery life and functionality of the watch. For example, it now supports a double-tap gesture that makes it easier to control the watch with just one hand. The new chip also improves how the watch gathers and analyzes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope and optical heart sensor.

Why we like the Apple Watch Series 9

It runs using Apple's new S9 chip and a 4-core Neural Engine.

You get 29% more accuracy using the watch's dictation feature and Siri.

All of the new Apple Watches support additional gestures for controlling the watch. For example, tap your thumb and forefinger together to answer or end calls.

The Series 9 watch now offers an up to an 18 hour battery life.

The smaller 41mm case size retails for $399 at Apple, but Amazon has it on sale for $390. It's a relatively small discount, but since it's a new release, finding a discount at all is fairly impressive.

Apple

Designed for adventurers, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not only more rugged than the Apple Watch Series 9, it's also packed with additional potentially life-saving features. In addition to the titanium casing, the battery life of Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up to 36 hours (72 hours in Low Power Mode), which is significantly longer than the regular versions of the watch. You also get a much brighter, always-on retina display that's equipped with a Night Mode for better viewing in low light situations.

In addition to GPS tracking and dual speakers, this new version of the Ultra 2 smartwatch features an action button, side button, a three-microphone array and an 86-decibel siren that can be heard from up to 600 feet away. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 9, you also get an integrated depth gauge and a selection of unique band options that are designed for comfort and extra durability in even the harshest of environments.

This higher-end version of the Apple Watch includes all of the communication, safety, health, fitness and related sensors and internal equipment built into the Apple Watch Series 9 and then some. The smartwatch lists for $799 on Apple's website, but it is marked down to $750 on Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days.

Why we like the Apple Watch Ultra 2

It features an always on Retina LTPO OLED display with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.



It runs using Apple's new S9 chip and a 4-core Neural Engine.



The Maps app displays topographic maps that showcase details, like points of interest and trailheads.



A three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ is included.



Apple

The latest version of the Apple Watch SE is a slightly scaled down and less expensive version of the Apple Watch Series 9. It continues to come in two aluminum case sizes-–40mm or 44mm-–and in three casing color options. It does lack some of the sensors built into the other Apple Watch models, however. But you can still choose between a GPS only or GPS + Cellular version. (We recommend the later.)

This is the best smartwatch option for iPhone owners who are not too tech-savvy, but still want to benefit from the safety, health, fitness, communications, productivity and entertainment features that has made Apple Watch the most popular smartwatch in the world.

For example, if you're caring for an older parent or want to give your child (over the age of 10) a smartwatch instead of a smartphone so you can communicate with them and track their whereabouts, we recommend the Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular version. Like all versions of the Apple Watch, it supports the Family Setup feature, so one iPhone can be used to manage multiple Apple Watches and how they're used.

Why we like the Apple Watch SE:

A three month subscription to Apple Fitness+ is included.

The display's maximum brightness is 1,000 nits.

Runs using Apple's S9 chip and WatchOS 10.

It offers up to an 18-hour battery life.

Ideal for kids, teens and seniors, because it offers an excellent assortment of features at a low price.

Best Amazon Big Deal Days savings on Apple iPads

Find a selection of iPads on sale now at Amazon during the October Prime Day sale.

Apple

The ninth generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back.

Thanks to its all-day battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. It's certainly worth the money at this low of an asking price, and still close enough to the next model up that it's plenty speedy enough for most applications and games.

Normally priced at $329 at the Apple Store, you can get it for $249 at Amazon right now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

It's priced much lower than the tenth generation iPad, perfect for budget-minded shoppers.

Apple iPads are easy and intuitive to use, especially for Apple iPhone owners.

It features a bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display that makes video look great.

Apple Store via Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

This is a great tablet option for anyone looking to become a regular iPad user, and a viable alternative for students who need a workstation for regular online assignments. A Magic Keyboard can certainly complete the package.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. Regularly $449, it's currently on sale for $399 at Amazon.

Why we like the tenth generation Apple iPad:

The powerful, upgraded A14 Bionic chip provides speed and power for multitasking.

Its all-day battery life makes the Apple iPad 10 a great option for long days at work or school.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology makes it great for homework, virtual classes or streaming.

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip.

The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID and Apple's Liquid Retina display. If you or your family members don't need an iPad with a particularly heavy-duty feature set and want to make sure your tablet is more lightweight than the other models, this is definitely the one you'll want to go with. Find it in five colors.

The tablet retails for $600 at Apple, but it's currently marked down to $500 on Amazon.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Air:

It's lightweight and portable, while retaining performance and battery life.

Touch ID is responsive and great for older users looking for extra security.

Support for 4K video makes it a suitable option for streaming and editing media with a crisp screen.

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

This is a much larger tablet than you may be used to in comparison to the standard iPad, but you'll definitely appreciate the extra real estate. It's also a viable option when it comes to finding a desktop replacement that works well for on-the-go productivity.

The iPad Pro typically goes for $1,099, but you can get it for $50 off right now at Amazon.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Pro:

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's largest, is jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

It has more than enough power under the hood to back any task, be it for work, school, or play.

The Apple iPad Pro 5 has a fantastic 12MP camera array with an ultrawide camera for shooting high-quality photo and video.

Apple

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. It's the most portable Apple iPad option. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $400, a savings of $100.

Why we like the sixth generation Apple iPad:

The miniature frame and weight makes it great for younger users and those with small hands.

It's lightweight but powerful with the Apple A15 Bionic chip and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

There are four different colors to choose from for better personalization between users.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on MacBook Air



Our stellar team of MacBook experts and deal sleuths have scoured Amazon to find several must-see deals on the MacBook Air computers that are available right now. For reference, the very latest versions of the MacBook Air (with a 13-inch display) were released in June 2022, while the latest configurations with a 15-inch display came out in June 2023.

Amazon

This is the late-2020 version of the popular Apple MacBook Air. It comes with a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for internal storage. It's available in three housing colors – silver, space gray or rose gold.

This MacBook is powered by Apple's M1 processor with an 8-core CPU. You'll enjoy up to an 18-hour battery life. The computer comes with MacOS Big Sur preinstalled, but it can be upgraded (for free) to MacOS Sonoma. The computer supports Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity.

Why we like the Apple MacBook Air (2020): This is one of the lightest and thinnest MacBooks available. It weighs a mere 2.8 pounds and measures 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches (when closed), so it's easy to tote around.

Amazon

This 2020 version of the MacBook Air comes bundled with AppleCare+. It includes a three-year Apple warranty, plus Apple support. (A deductible will apply for repairs.)

This version of the MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor. It features a 13-inch Retina display, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for internal storage. Battery life is up to 18 hours.

Why we like the MacBook Air (2020): This MacBook Air comes with AppleCare+, which is typically a separate purchase. The computer is upgradable to MacOS Sonoma and will easily be able to handle your everyday computing tasks.

Amazon

You can purchase this 2022 MacBook Air from Amazon and get $100 off, but only for a limited time. It's powered using Apple's M2 processor (with a speed of 3.49GHz) and comes pre-configured with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

The computer has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display that offers beautiful 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution. It comes preinstalled with MacOS Monterey, but can be upgraded for free to MacOS Sonoma. The computer weighs just 2.7 pounds.

Why we like the MacBook Air (2022): This is a newer model (although not the newest) of the MacBook Air. It's nicely configured with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The added performance from Apple's M2 chip will be appreciated by power users.

Best MacBook Pro deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Here are a handful of awesome deals currently available for various configurations of the MacBook Pro. For reference, the very latest versions of the MacBook Pro were released in early 2023 and utilize Apple's M2 Pro or M2 Max processor. As you check out these deals, pay attention to the version of the processor, the amount of RAM and the capacity of the SSD. The model year of the computer could also impact the display size.

Amazon

Anyone who needs that extra computing power while on the move will love the performance of this 2022 MacBook Pro that's powered by Apple's M2 chip. This computer's configuration includes a 13-inch Retina display (with a maximum brightness of 500 nits), 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. It's available with a silver or space gray housing.

Located just above the backlit keyboard, this MacBook Pro features the Touch Bar. There's also a TouchID fingerprint scanner (used to unlock the computer and approve online purchases). Enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life per charge.

Why we like the MacBook Pro (2022): This is a nicely configured MacBook Pro that's powered by Apple's high performance M2 processor (that's 1.4x faster than the M1 model). We also love that this computer weighs just three pounds and is ultra-thin (just 0.61 inches when closed).

Amazon

This MacBook Pro is powered using the Apple M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. It comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Other highlights of this computer include a 21-hour battery life and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. You also get an integrated six speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Ultimately, just about everything you do will look and sound amazing. And thanks to the M1 Pro processor, the computer is a powerhouse when it comes to handling more complex computing tasks.

Why we like the MacBook Pro (2021): While not as powerful as the current MacBook Pro that uses the M2 processor within the model that has a 13-inch display, most users will be more than satisfied with the computing power and overall performance of this MacBook Pro that utilizes the M1 Pro processor.

Amazon

Again, if you're looking for really impressive performance, but don't want to spend top dollar for the latest version of the MacBook Pro, this 2021 version offers a slightly smaller 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (with an anti-glare coating) and is powered using Apple's M1 Pro processor.

This particular configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage, so it's ready to handle just about any computing task. Choose between a silver or space gray housing. Battery life is up to 17 hours. (The difference between this deal and the previous one is the amount of RAM and the size of the SSD.)

Whether you're streaming movies or editing your own video, this MacBook Pro generates awesome sound thanks to its six speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers. You also get a 1080p FaceTime camera for video calling.

Why we like the MacBook Pro (2021): For power users, this computer is powered by Apple's M1 Pro processor and includes 16GB of RAM, along with a 1TB SSD for storage. It'll easily run MacOS Sonoma and all of your favorite apps.

Amazon

This 2022 version of the MacBook Pro is currently on sale for $250 off. It features a 13-inch Retina display and is configured with 8GB of RAM, along with a 512GB SSD for storage.

The computer has an integrated Touch Bar located above the keyboard. Expect up to a 20-hour battery life between charges, so not only is this computer powerful, it'll also be useful throughout your entire day (even when there's no external power source available). What makes this computer extra powerful is the M2 processor. For a limited time, this MacBook Pro comes with AppleCare+ (a $179 value).

Why we like the MacBook Pro (2022): This is a nicely equipped MacBook Pro that comes with AppleCare+. The computer can easily handle virtually any of your everyday computing tasks.

