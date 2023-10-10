We're obsessed with this TikTok-famous dog bed for people (and it's on sale for Amazon's October Prime Day 2023)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Plufl via Amazon

Good news for anyone who has ever dreamed of curling up in their own human-size dog bed: Now you can! Meet the Plufl. This gigantic, memory foam pet bed claims to comfortably fit you and your pup while you snuggle, nap, scroll on your phone, munch on a snack (or a bone!) and do whatever else one does in a human-size pet bed. Plus, it's currently 25% off during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

According to the brand, the Plufl is designed to cradle away anxiety and calm your nervous system. It's made with orthopedic gel-infused memory foam and features 360 degrees of supportive plush pillow bolsters. The vegan fur exterior is machine washable, and the bed is completely free of mercury, lead, formaldehyde and phthalates.

The CBS Essentials staff is obsessed with the idea of the Plufl. Others have called the gigantic dog bed a "solution to a problem that doesn't exist." CBS Essentials managing editor Fox Van Allen firmly disagrees. "Not being able to cuddle up in a giant dog bed is a HUGE problem," he said.

Plufl via Amazon

It's a pet bed, but for people. Like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl.

One Amazon customer almost threw out their own mattress in favor of this pet bed. "It truly doesn't get any better!" the reviewer says. "Listen, I almost got rid of my bed for this! The Plufl is so comfortable, and my fur baby thinks it's his! Whether it's laying down for a quick nap, or being on the go like long travel or camping, my Plufl is my go to... I've fallen asleep on my Plufl so many times when my bed was right there."

Another customer likes to use the dog bed for relaxing while playing virtual reality games.

"I got this for a better solution for relaxing in VR than my bed," the reviewer says. "I am not real tall (5'6") so I fit inside this very well. The bumper that surrounds it provides both a place to prop my feet up or my head. It solves the problem that was being treated by pillows, but pillows move and are hard to find sometimes in VR. This is comfy and I fall asleep in VRChat sometimes now. So relaxing."

Apparently the Plufl is so comfortable, a customer shared that it "feels better and provides more support than my Tempur-Pedic bed."

The Plufl typically retails for $499, but it's just for $299 during Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Why we like the Plufl:

It can be stored away when not in use.

It's great for children, college students and people who want an extra place to snuggle.

It's machine washable.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicked off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there are deals open to all shoppers.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- sometimes within hours. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now



Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.