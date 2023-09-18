Prime Big Deal Days​ 2023 was just announced: Amazon Prime Day Part 2 is coming in October

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Have you heard the major Amazon Prime news? Like last year, Amazon will be hosting an encore to Prime Day in October. This time around, the sale is called Prime Big Deal Days, and the event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members in 19 countries. This sale is your best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods and just about everything else before the holidays.

The sale will feature limited-time, limited-quantity deals (Lightning Deals) on a wide variety of clothing, bedding, laptops, headphones, Amazon-branded gear and more. You'll also find spotlight deals on big-name merchandise that will last throughout the two-day shopping event.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score the best deals.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon shopping event will begin at midnight Pacific time on Tuesday, October 10. The sale will go on for 48 hours, ending at 11:59 PM PT on Wednesday, October 11.

What's on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon promises more details closer to the event, so check back here soon. Last year's Prime Day II included must-have deals on robot vacuums, Apple products, spin bikes, kitchen appliances, TVs, tablets, Samsung products and more.

Amazon is also offering a handful of invite-only deals for Prime Members. You can start signing up for these deals today, so if anything below strikes your interest, head over to Amazon now to add your name to the list. There's no cost to do so -- if you're chosen, you'll be notified during Prime Deal Days with instructions on how to buy the item you want.

Prime Big Deal Days: Invite-only deals you can sign up for now

The following doorbuster deals were announced by Amazon today. Click the links below to head to Amazon and sign up now. We'll update the list with more information and more invite-only deals as they become available.

Join Amazon Prime (if you haven't already)

You must be a Prime member to take part in this upcoming sale. Those who have never been an Amazon Prime member can get one week of Amazon Prime for only $1.99 right now.

Ready to take the plunge and unlock access to the upcoming October sales event? An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes even more than access to Prime Big Deal Days -- You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to Thursday Night Football and more on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market stores and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here.

