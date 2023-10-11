This Zinus mattress is Walmart's most popular Holiday Kickoff Sale home deal. Here's why.

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart is holding its Holiday Kickoff Sale now through Oct. 12, with early Black Friday deals on home goods, robot vacuums, Apple iPads, toys for the the kids and Christmas gifts for the whole family.

As for the most popular item for your home at the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale? It's this Zinus foam and pocket spring hybrid mattress. Rated 4.5 stars, Walmart reviewers rave about what a good value this mattress is. And that was before Walmart slashed the price down to just $108 for the queen size, a savings of $60.

"This is a great mattress for the price," says one Walmart reviewer. "Honestly, very impressed!"

This mattress is perfect for setting up a guest room for holiday visitors, building a new bed for the kids or for giving your own bed a much-needed mattress refresh. And at this price, you can buy more than one and give the whole family a more comfortable night's sleep.

The mattress is available in twin, full, queen and king sizes. All sizes of this mattress are on sale. Even though it's a large item, shipping is free from Walmart.

More mattress deals to shop today

Walmart's not the only retailer with a major sale event happening today. There are some great deals to be had on a wide variety of top-rated mattresses from your favorite brands at Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 sale. Don't worry -- you don't need to sift through pages and pages of on-sale mattresses to find the right one for you. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best Prime Big Deal Days mattress deals on Amazon.

Casper Nova Hybrid mattress: $1,716 and up (20% off)

Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress features two layers of foam that create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The mattress is 20% off right now. Choose from five sizes. The mattress shown is a full.

"Extremely comfortable. Does not shift weight when partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied," a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress.

Why we like the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress:

It features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time.

It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine.

Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.

Tuft and Needle

Amazon has a CBS Essentials customer-loved mattress brand on sale right now.

This 4.4-star-rated Tuft and Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft and Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

The mattress is available in sizes twin through California king. Prices vary.

Why we like the Tuft and Needle Legacy Original mattress:

It's temperature regulating, making it a great choice for hot sleepers.

It is made with an open-cell structure that adjusts to you as you move throughout the night.



Nectar Sleep via Amazon

This on-sale Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology.

This mattress is available in sizes twin, twin XL, queen, king and California king. It is currently only on sale in the twin and king sizes. Prices vary.

"We were unsure about getting a mattress in a box! But we liked that it had a 365-night trail," an Amazon customer says. "We unwrapped the mattress and let it sit for a full 72 hours before sleeping it. We both sleep really well on it and love the mattress."

Why we like the

It comes with a one-year trial period.

The mattress is made with high-quality gel memory foam.

Serta Store via Amazon

The Serta Arctic memory foam mattress delivers all-night cooling relief to the hot sleeper. Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with a whopping 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

The cooling mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials. Sleep easy on this mattress available in twin XL, queen, king and California king sizes. Rated 4.7 stars.

Why we like the Serta Article Premier mattress:

It's a great choice for hot sleepers.

It comes with a 100-night trial.

The mattress' ultra-high-density memory foam provides ample support.

What to consider before buying a new mattress

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," Casey says. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative.

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation."

