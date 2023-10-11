Best October Amazon Prime Day 2023 Christmas decoration deals, because it's never too early

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

The October Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale isn't just a great time to get a head start on you holiday shopping, it's also a great opportunity to score Christmas decorations for less. Amazon has tons of hot October deals on Christmas trees, Christmas lights, outdoor Christmas decorations and more. This early holiday decor sale isn't the work of Christmas elves, it's all Amazon October Prime Day deals, baby!

Keep reading to explore our favorite Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals on Christmas decorations (including Christmas trees!). But hurry, these deals won't be around for long -- the sale ends tonight.

Amazon

Ho-ho-how great is this Christmas tree deal? This 7.5-foot tree from the National Tree Company is currently 54% off during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The artificial pre-lit tree is perfect for people that want a no-mess option that can be set up quickly and packed away easily at the end of the season.

Why we like this National Tree Company Christmas tree:

It features 750 white lights that will remain lit even when a bulb goes out.

It comes with pre-attached, hinged branches that are easy to drop down for setup.

It offers a full-bodied look with tons of branches and branch tips.

Amazon/Gaiatop

This snowflake projector can turn your yard into a winter wonderland, whether there's snow on the ground or not. You'll get to choose from four patterns of snow flakes, and rest easy knowing that this kit can work even in deep sub-zero temperatures.

It's just $8 right now at Amazon.

Why we like the Gaiatop Christmas snow projector lights:

It can add a touch of winter whimsy to your yard.

The projector is IP65 waterproof and dustproof.

It can be used outside even in harsh weather conditions.

Amazon

This reviewer-loved artificial Vermont spruce Christmas tree from Mr. Christmas is at the top of our Christmas yard wishlist. It comes in five sizes, but right now you'll get the best deal on the 7.5-foot version. It's currently 57% off on Amazon.

This Christmas tree's lights feature 40 colors and functions, including a gorgeous sparkle setting. You can also schedule the lights to turn on and off. Just tell Alexa.

Why we like the Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible Christmas tree:

There are 40 different ways to display the lights on this tree.

It offers voice control with Alexa.

It's quick to setup and easy to store.



Toloco/Amazon

Uh-oh. Someone's going to have to rescue Santa, it seems. The good news is that Santa came to rescue your wallet.

This light-hearted outdoor decoration -- meant for a roof, overhang or window -- is also a fun idea for an apartment balcony. For the record, this Santa is on the short side, at just a little over four feet high.

Get it now for just $26 at Amazon.

Why we like the Toloco hanging Santa Claus decoration:

It comes with 3M adhesives on Santa's hat and hands for easy installation.

The Santa decoration is made of durable fabric materials.

Yuliang via Amazon

Hang this 11-foot-long set of string lights from a tree, flagpole, porch or anywhere that needs a little extra sparkle. The lights, topped with a glowing star, have eight lighting modes including still, flashing, twinkle and sequential.

It's 25% off during Amazon's October Prime Day.

Why we like the Outdoor Christmas star string lights:

These festive lights can be used outdoors or strung up on the Christmas tree inside.

It includes a star ornament and nine strand lights.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon to shop now

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.

Best October Prime Day tech deals to shop now

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is one of your best opportunities this holiday season to save big on the hottest tech of 2023. Here are the best deals to shop now, while they're available.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now

Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.

Best early Black Friday deals at other retailers



Amazon isn't the only retailer holding an early Black Friday sale today. Here are more retailers offering deals.