Best Buy is playing hardball with Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 tech sale. Are you getting the best deal?

Best Buy

Amazon October Prime Day 2023 may be one of the year's biggest shopping events, but other retailers aren't going to just let Amazon steal the show. The Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale has put the spotlight on hundreds of Best Buy tech deals, including headphones, laptops, smartwatches and much more.

You can even save on shipping fees throughout the event. Same-day shipping on select products is $9.99 and $4.99 for Best Buy Plus and Total members, and next-day delivery on certain items is free. You can also pick up some discounted products curbside or in-store when applicable -- so you can skip the wait! It's all live at Best Buy now, through Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Sure, Amazon has deals on tech. But are they as good as these Best Buy finds? Read on for some of the best deals at Best Buy's competing October Prime Day 2023 sale.

Best Buy

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV is a great contender for your new living room display, especially at this excellent price. It looks fantastic thanks to self-lit OLED pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate which mean crystal clear, smooth visuals for enjoying your favorite TV shows and movies, gaming, or watching sports.

It's enhanced with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and filmmaker mode to future-proof your investment so it remains at the top its game for year to come. It also boasts the α7 AI Processor Gen 6 that enhances both picture and sound quality for one of the best, most cutting-edge experiences you can have in your living room.

Plus, with its webOS 23 and LG ThinQ AI, you can easily find and navigate through your favorite content along with the included easy-to-use remote. This is one of the best ways to transform movie nights going forward, and you'll be saving a bundle, too.

Why we like the LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV:

It has sharp, impossibly smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Features like Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode make for an elevated experience.

Integrated LG ThinQ AI ensures easier navigation and content discovery.

Best Buy



If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, you really can't go wrong with a Razer model, especially when it's so deeply discounted. The sleek and powerful Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is a powerhouse of a machine tailored for those who demand the best.

With a 12th Gen Intel processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Ti graphics, it effortlessly handles even the most demanding tasks and lengthy gaming sessions. Depending on what you prioritize more, clarity or speed, you can pick from three display options: 4K, 360Hz, or 240Hz QHD. But no matter what you choose, this bad boy can help you run the season's hottest games, and much more.

But it's not just about the inside here -- the outside is absolutely gorgeous as far as gaming laptops go, with one of the top-tier designs we've seen on the market. Plus, it's svelte but rugged, meaning it can stand up to everyday use, no matter how tough you get with it.

Worried about heating? The laptop's vapor chamber cooling system makes sure it stays cool, even under pressure. And the best part? It's designed for easy upgrades, which means you can add more storage and memory should you ever need it.

Why we like the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop:

It delivers top-notch gaming and task performance with powerful hardware.

It comes in an attractive case that's rugged enough for daily use.

Upgrading components is a breeze in the event you need more power or storage.

Best Buy

If it's time to pick up a new laptop for your home office or for getting things done on the go, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 offers a slim profile that still maintains impressive performance. It's a viable desktop replacement, but can also keep you connected and productive while traveling.

It has a 15.6-inch brilliant AMOLED screen with a super-wide 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system with an Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU. Paired with 16GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it's got all the teeth needed to help you power through your day.

Plus, it has a touchscreen, which means you can use the keyboard, a mouse or trackpad, or your finger to get things done. You can also feasibly use a stylus to help accomplish even more.

Why we like the Samsung Galaxy Book3 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop:

It has a responsive touchscreen to help expand usability options.

It's more than powerful enough to be a desktop replacement.

Its slim profile makes it great to take with you on the go or work from home.

Best Buy

Amazon's Fire tablet line is nothing to sneeze at, especially if you're looking for something beyond the typical iOS or Android offerings. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the latest tablet in the lineup, and it delivers a noticeable jump in performance, being 25% faster than its predecessor, and comes with 3GB RAM for smoother viewing, gaming, and reading experiences.

Its 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display is perfect for catching up on your favorite shows or diving into a game, and enjoying them in style. Plus, with a 13-hour battery life and the option of up to 1 TB expandable storage, it'll last you all day long.

It has all the typical tablet amenities as well, like a 5 MP front-facing camera that's great for video calls. If you like writing down your ideas or sketching, there's a compatible stylus pen up for grabs, too. And, of course, it's compatible with Alexa to set up tasks or control other smart devices you have in your house.

Why we like the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet:

It's 25% faster than the previous model, so you can get more done faster.

Its 1080p full HD display and 13-hour battery life make it a great pick for long commutes.

Handy Alexa support lets you control smart devices and use voice-controlled assistant features.

Best Buy



The Amazon Echo line is full of devices to help managing a smart home easier. The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) is one of the latest and greatest models, and it's a great way to manage your calendar, quick shop with Alexa, listen to music, and more.

This one is particularly good for video calls and keeping in touch, too. It boasts a 10.1" HD screen that adjusts to your movements, so you always have the best view. Whether you're video calling, following a recipe, or watching a show, you've got the best seat in the house. Plus, the 13MP camera, which has both auto-framing and motion, keeps you as the focal point in video calls or when snapping a photo.

It's good for much more than just video calls, though. Its large screen means you can watch Netflix, stream music, and more. To personalize your device, you can even turn its screen into a digital photo frame that automatically shows off and randomizes your favorite memories. Amazon also keeps your privacy a priority, with features like a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter to keep prying eyes out.

Why we like the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen):

It boasts a large 10.1" HD screen that adjusts to your movements.

There's a 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion to keep you front and center during video calls.

The built-in privacy features, including a camera shutter and mic off button, keep things private.

Best Buy

There are plenty of different smartwatches beyond what Apple, Samsung, and Google offer. Garmin is one such company that makes some excellent options, like the Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch. It's a rugged companion that can more than keep up with your active lifestyle,

Not only does it charge via solar power for extended battery life, but it's also built to withstand tough conditions, as it's water resistant up to 100 meters. It also meets U.S. military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance, so if you drop it, submerge it, or use it during extreme conditions, you should still be good to go.

It has your back when you're out and about, with a built-in compass, barometric altimeter, and support for global satellite systems. Beyond just tracking your location, it can also monitor activities like running, biking, and swimming. It'll also give you health insights with features like all-day health monitoring, pulse oximetry, and energy tracking.

Why we like the Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch:

It uses solar charging and can charge quickly for lengthy usage sessions.

It's designed to endure harsh conditions with water resistance up to 100 meters.

There's a complete suite of health tracking features, including insights into activities, wellness, and your energy level.

Best Buy

Amazon isn't the only game in town when it comes to smart assistants with screens. The Google Nest Hub 7-inch Smart Display with Google Assistant serves as a great centerpiece for your home. Place it in the kitchen, and it becomes a culinary assistant that lets you pull up recipes, put it in the family room to make some quick video calls with the family, or tune into YouTube wherever it is for some quick entertainment.

When stationed in the living room, you can use it as a smart home assistant to control lights, TVs, and other smart devices with the touch of a button or via voice command.

And if you prefer it by your bed, the Nest Hub can help you drift off to sleep with some of its calming sounds. Plus, its Sunrise Alarm can give you a more gentle way to wake up after the Sleep Sensing feature helps optimize your sleep patterns.

There's a lot to love about this smart home hub, and Google has packed it chock-full of reasons to swap from the Amazon Echo ecosystem if you've been looking for something new to try.

Why we like the Google Nest Hub 7-inch Smart Display with Google Assistant:

It offers hands-free controls as well as voice-assisted commands so you can use it from across the room if needed.

You can control the compatible smart home devices you own from the hub.

It can help wake you gently with the Sunrise Alarm and improve sleep hygiene with Sleep Sensing features.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

