The most popular Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals, according to our readers

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, also known as the October Prime Day sale, is on now, with thousands of deals across just about every one of Amazon's product categories. You can save big on TVs, headphones, bedding and more -- even potato chips and toilet paper are on sale.

Today is the final day of the sale, and we've been keeping track of what deals have been the most popular with our readers, who have a keen eye for bargains. But you don't have to just take their word for it. Our editors have reviewed all our readers' top picks, and we agree -- these are some of the best deals to shop during Prime Big Deal Days.

Read on for these top picks, or tap the button below to head straight to the sale.

Our readers' favorite Amazon Prime Day deals

The folllowing deals have been chosen by CBS Essentials readers as some of the best of the sale. As of the time of publication, these deals have yet to sell out, but note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get most of these deals.

Secure your home for the holidays: Blink Video Doorbell, $30

This Blink Video Doorbell deal is the most popular October Prime Day 2023 deal with our readers, and it's not hard to see why. This 4.3-star-rated wireless doorbell lets you keep an eye on visitors and potential package thieves this holiday season. And the best part: It's just $30 for Amazon Prime members.

The doorbell will instantly alert you if it picks up motion near your door. It can capture 1080p resolution recordings of these events via the camera's wide-angle (135 degree) lens. Choose between white and black.

The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with other easy to install, indoor and outdoor home security cameras from Blink to create a setup with more coverage. (Lots of Blink cameras are on sale during the October Prime Day sale.)

Why we like the Blink Video Doorbell:

It's wireless and is powered using two AA lithium batteries.

The camera offers 1080p (30fps) resolution and records video (that gets stored in the cloud) at 640 x 350 pixel resolution.

You get live, two-way communication with whomever approaches your door.

The video doorbell can be installed in just minutes.

Our readers' favorite free money deal: Reload $100 on a gift card, get $10 free

Want to score a quick $10 credit at Amazon? It's easy: Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free. If you're planning on spending money at Amazon this holiday season, you should take advantage of this free-money deal while you can.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Don't have an Amazon gift card to reload? We suggest buying one on Amazon. You can get them in denominations as low as $1, and then use it to take advantage of this offer.

For gamers looking for an affordable laptop option, check out the Acer Nitro 5. It's powered using an Intel Core i5-12500H with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3040 Ti GPU. The LCD display is 15.5-inches (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) and it offers a refresh rate up to 144Hz. You also get 16GB of RAM, plus a 512GB SSD. Intel Killer Ethernet E2600 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 are included. It's also configured with a nice selection of other ports.

This is a lower-priced and compact laptop, measuring 14.19 x 10.67 x 1.06 inches. It weighs 5.51 pounds and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Currently priced at just $700, the Acer Nitro 5 represents a really sweet deal.

Why we like the Acer Nitro 5: Thanks to the display's 144Hz refresh rate, you'll experience highly detailed and smooth graphics with minimal ghosting. We're also fans of the backlit keyboard which contributes to the gaming vibe.

Samsung via Best Buy

Amazon is offering huge October Prime Day deals on Samsung 'The Frame," our No. 1 bestselling TV of 2023. Right now, you can get the television bundled with your choice of bezel starting at $548 for the 32-inch model. This top-rated TV functions as an art piece when not in use. Most sizes are on sale now. Prices vary by size.

Why we like Samsung's 'The Frame' smart TV:

When displaying artwork, the TV's auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.



Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on The Frame by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.



Our readers' top fitness pick: Save $500 on the Peloton Bike+

Peloton via Amazon

There are a lot of great fitness deals at Amazon, but the one that resonates the most with our readers is the sale on the 4.3-star-rated Peloton Bike+.

This upgraded version of the original Peloton Bike features a larger 24-inch anti-reflection rotating touch screen display and an enhanced four-channel speaker system.

Normally priced at $2,495, Amazon Prime members can get the Peloton Bike+ for $1,995 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Why we like the Peloton Bike+:

A Peloton All-Access Membership gives your entire household unlimited access to the entire Peloton library of content available on your Bike+ and the Peloton App.



Peloton Bike+ has a larger rotating touch screen.



It features an enhanced four-channel speaker system.

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option, especially at this discounted October Prime Day price.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Top Android smartphone deal: Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



Samsung

The 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out as the top Android smartphone of 2023. Powered by the fastest mobile processor currently available, it's not only sufficiently zippy and powerful, but it can handle multiple tasks thrown at it so you can get on with your day.

It takes great photos, too, thanks to its 200MP camera, capturing sharp images even in challenging lighting with its advanced Night Mode feature. The built-in S Pen is also a great addition to the package, letting you convert handwritten notes to digital, sketch photos, and use it as a stylus to navigate the phone.

Normally priced at $1,200, you can get this top-rated smartphone for $950 at Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

It's equipped with the fastest mobile processor of 2023.

Video Stabilization on the device ensures recordings are steady and smooth.

One of its standout features is its Adaptive Display, which adjusts automatically for the optimal viewing experience.

The device is powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

You can now choose between a USB-C compatible AirPods charging case or a Lightning compatible case. Both versions are on sale.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Tastiest October Prime Day deal: Stock up on Frito-Lays snack packs



Prime Day isn't just about saving on big-ticket items -- there are plenty of everyday deals available to shop today, too. One of our favorite Amazon deals is this one on Frito-Lays snacks: The 40-piece variety pack is just $17. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.

These one-ounce bags are perfect for packing in school lunches or taking to work as a mid-day snack. The variety pack includes a mix of Lay's Classic Potato Chips, Crunchy Cheetos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Lay's BBQ Potato Chips, Original Funyuns, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Original Fritos and Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips.

"In our house, any time we open a big bag of chips, half of the bag goes to waste because it goes stale before we can eat the entire bag," says one Amazon reviewer about this 4.6-star-rated snack variety pack. "With these little snack sized bags, you get a fresh bag of chips every single time!"

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

