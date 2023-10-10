Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 sale is the perfect time to save big on Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're sick of your old TV, we've got good news. You can find a great deal on a customer-loved smart TV right now at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. The major deals event kicked off this morning with slashed priced on a number of 4K TVs, including Amazon Fire TVs and the wildly popular Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV.

We recognize that upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive -- especially if you want the best quality. That's why it's a great time to buy a TV right now. All the best TVs are on sale at Amazon today during this October Prime Day event.

Save on bestselling TVs from LG, Samsung, Amazon Fire and more right now without any invitation required.

Amazon is offering huge October Prime Day deals on Samsung 'The Frame," our No. 1 bestselling TV of 2023. Right now, you can get the television bundled with your choice of bezel starting at $548 for the 32-inch model. This top-rated TV functions as an art piece when not in use.

Why we like Samsung's 'The Frame' smart TV: When displaying artwork, the TV's auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate. Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on The Frame by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

Most sizes are on sale now. Prices vary by size.

This 4.3-star-rated Samsung QLED TV uses AI smarts to intelligently upscale content to 4K resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate makes this a good TV choice for gamers, while everyone will appreciate the bright colors and crisp visuals. Comes with a solar-powered remote.

"The colors are exceptional," says one Amazon reviewer. "Good refresh rate."

What we love about the 65" Samsung Q70C Series TV:

The TV is ultra slim, so it won't stick out from your wall.

The 120Hz refresh rate will make action look smoother on this TV.

The TV's object tracking sound feature creates immersive 3D audio.

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire Omni series TV is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary. Note that these are Prime member exclusive deals, so you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best savings on the Amazon Fire Omni series TV.

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV Omni series: It offers a brilliant 4K display at a solid price point. The smart TV includes Amazon Alexa for remote-free voice control. It features 3 HDMI inputs to easily connect all of your devices.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series Amazon

The 2023 version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is offered at a highly competitive price. Because it's designed by Amazon, it offers full integration with the Alexa digital voice assistant and the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

You can control the TV and other compatible smart home gear with the included voice remote. You also get full access to all of the other popular streaming services via the FireOS operating system. This TV is equipped with four HDMI ports, but just one USB port, one Ethernet port and one optical audio port. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. To enhance the picture quality for supported programming, you get HDR10 and HLG support. Dolby Audio and Dolby Digital Plus are supported as well, so with the proper speakers (sold separately), you can get true surround sound.

Instead of a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll need to settle for just 60Hz. High-action content (such as video gaming) won't look as fluid on this TVs as it will on a television with a higher refresh rate.

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: Use the voice remote to access Amazon Alexa and control the TV and other smart gear in your home with voice commands. The free Fire TV app allows you to use your smartphone as a remote control for the TV.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

LG OLED evo C3 LG

Now that OLED technology is becoming commonplace among TV manufacturers, you no longer need to pay a hefty premium for it. Yes, OLED TVs are still on the pricier side, but they're more affordable than ever. The LG OLED Evo C3 is definitely one of the more affordable OLED TVs currently available. To ensure the best picture quality possible, this TV relies on LG's proprietary a9 AI Processor Gen6, which improves brightness and contrast while fine tuning colors based on ambient lighting in the room.

As with all OLED screens equipped with Dolby Vision, expect to see dark and solid blacks, bright whites and truly accurate and life-like colors. Whatever you're watching will be seen as close as possible to how it was intended. The TV's Filmmaker mode enhances picture quality even further when you're watching movies.

The LG evo C3 TV is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary by size.

Why we like the LG OLED evo C3: It's a great gaming TV option with lots of specialized features for console or PC-based gaming systems. This TV offers Dolby Atmos sound support, which works with the TVs internal speakers. It makes audio sound especially fantastic when an optional soundbar or surround sound system is connected to the TV.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

