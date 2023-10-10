The Walmart Holiday Kickoff Sale starts today. Here's how you can score the best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Amazon October Prime Day, who? Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale is here to kickstart your Christmas shopping season with doorbuster deals on tech, home goods and more. Skip the long shipping waits and the mall crowds. This sale is a great way to start your gift shopping early if you don't want to wait for Black Friday.

During the deals event, Walmart is offering major discounts on top-rated products from popular brands, including Dyson, Apple, Reebok, Keurig and more. Plus, you can sign up for Walmart+ now to get fast, free shipping on all of your holiday purchases, along with special perks, including access to Paramount+.

When is the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale?

The sales event is going on now, with deals running through Thursday, Oct. 12. This gives you plenty of time to shop before, during and after the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials will be comparing prices at both retailers to help you find the best deals across the two major sales events, so be sure to check back here for the hottest deals on toys, kitchen gadgets, smart TVs, Christmas gift ideas and so much more.

Perks available to Walmart+ members during the Holiday Kickoff Sale

In previous years, Walmart has offered early access and special savings to Walmart+ members. While members won't be getting any special access this time around, becoming a member can give you a better shopping experience with fast, free shipping and delivery. You can also score savings on gas and get access to Paramount+ with your membership. Plus, Walmart+ members are expected to gain early access to the retailer's Black Friday sale later this year.

Best deals at Walmart to shop now during the Holiday Kickoff Sale



Ready to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Check out these hot Walmart deals right now.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

This vacuum's Imprint Smart Mapping technology allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. It stores multiple maps of your rooms. You can customize Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones so the vacuum knows the exact areas to avoid and clean. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

This vacuum is currently on sale for $399 at Walmart, reduced from $800.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:

The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.

Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair

The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.

The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.

Apple

The ninth generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back.

Thanks to its all-day battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. It's certainly worth the money at this low of an asking price, and still close enough to the next model up that it can handle most applications and games.

Normally priced at $329 at the Apple Store, you can get it for $249 at Walmart right now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

It's priced much lower than the tenth generation iPad, perfect for budget-minded gift

Apple iPads are easy and intuitive to use, especially for Apple iPhone owners.

It features a bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display that makes video look great.

Walmart

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini Plus-- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. The compact Keurig comes with a small one-cup water reservoir and a removable drip tray that can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. With the Keurig K-Mini Plus, you can brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in minutes.

"The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker has quickly become my go-to appliance for a quick and delicious cup of coffee," one Amazon reviewer shares. "Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen, saving valuable counter space. Brewing is a breeze with just a simple touch, and the 6- to 12-ounce brew sizes allow me to customize my coffee to the perfect strength."

Snag one for just $50 now during the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale (regularly $109).

What we like about the Keurig K-Mini:

Its compact design doesn't take up too much counter space.



This small coffee maker has fast brewing capabilities.



The K-Mini Plus is energy efficient, with automatic shut off after your last brew.



Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell and barbell weight set. Originally $249, you can get the set for just $149 right now during the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale.

The 5-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell and barbell set can be adjusted up to 100 pounds with the twenty included weight plates. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a convenient storage case.

"I love this weight set for my small apartment," says one Walmart reviewer. "It's tough to get a good workout in a tiny space, so I appreciate the compactness of this set. It's convenient and easy to switch between barbell and dumbbell exercises. Everything stores nicely in the case, which even has wheels!"

What we like about the FitRx 2-in-1 SmartBell Gym:

It's an excellent compact weight set for small home gyms or apartments.

With two dumbbells and a barbell, you can get a well-rounded workout.

It comes with a wheeled case for easy storage and portability.

Walmart

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, check out this deal on the Mega Barbie The Movie Dreamhouse. This 1,795-piece set features the Dreamhouse shown in 'The Barbie Movie' complete with Barbie and Ken dolls.

"The Mega Barbie Dreamhouse is definitely mega," says one Walmart reviewer. "We built it as a family project as it has 1,795 bricks to assemble. Once we got it built our 9-year-old grand daughter was so excited to get to play with it. The house had so many little intricate details to it with all the little accessories."

What we like about the Mega Barbie The Movie Dreamhouse:

It's likely to be one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the season.

It features a large Barbie Dreamhouse with a fun waterslide for kids to play with.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Walmart currently has them listed for $89.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. They also happen to be iconic in the way that only Apple products are. You know right away when someone is using an Apple device, and they offer that status symbol we've come to expect.

But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, a fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen -- and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."

Choose from three colors.

Why we like The Pioneer Woman 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set:

It has earned a 4.5-star rating from Walmart customers.

It offers an incredible value with 24 pieces for just $109.

The pots and pans feature a non-stick coating that makes clean-up quick and easy.

It's a great option for someone just starting to build their kitchen.

Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $20 at Walmart.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us. The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm," a Walmart customer says. "The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Why we like the Febfoxes baby monitor:

It's an ultra-affordable monitor with robust feature offerings.

The camera offers 360-degree horizontal tracking and 90-degree vertical tracking.



It offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio.

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to revamp your outdoor sanctuary? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

This 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black. Price varies by color.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Why we like the Rattan patio set:

It features a strong frame made with high-quality rattan.

It comes with clear instructions for easy assembly.

Choose from five cushion color options.

