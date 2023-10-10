Wake up and smell the Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee and espresso makers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You've been itching to upgrade your coffee maker for months, on the hunt for the best deals, and guess what? It's time! Amazon Big Deal Days 2023 has arrived, bringing deeply discounted coffee and espresso maker to the retailer. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found slashed prices on Keurig, Nespresso and more to help you craft your favorite fall drinks -- like an at-home pumpkin spice latte -- right from your own kitchen.

One of the best deals we've found is on the Nespresso Vertuo Next. It's on sale for $139 (regularly $209). The four-star-rated device is rarely this affordable. Plus, your purchase comes with a selection of Nespresso capsules.

Best coffee and espresso maker deals at Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Your morning cup of Joe will taste even sweeter with the knowledge that you got the best coffee maker deal possible -- and we're not just talking drip coffee. These top-rated kitchen appliances can help you craft barista-quality espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, hot chocolate and so much more. These customer-loved kitchen devices all have a four-star rating or better and receive tons of positive reviews from coffee drinkers like you.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Its removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and can even hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Get it for $60 (regularly $100) at Amazon.

"I love that it is compact, I chose mint green as a color and it looks great. Overall great addition to my countertops. I like the versatility -- coffee, tea, hot chocolate...which I can't do with my Nespresso," an Amazon customer says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.



It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or on vacation.

It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.



It's available in six fun colors.

This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I love how much space this saves on my countertops," CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein says. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

It's currently on sale for just $170 -- a nice discount from it's regular price of $229.

Why we like the Nespresso Pixie:

It includes a fast heating time of 25 seconds and an energy-saving automatic shut off.



The one-touch buttons feature two cup capacities and can be reprogrammed to custom volumes.



This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas.



If you're looking to refresh your kitchen (and your morning routine) for spring, then check out this great Keurig deal from Amazon. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This model looks like a standard Keurig but has an attached milk frother and more brewing options.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

Right now you can get this coffee maker for just $195 (regularly $250).

Why we like the Keurig K-Cafe Smart:

This is the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso.



Need espresso? You can purchase espresso K-Cups for the "shot" function if you'd like.



There's even an iced coffee button, which can brew coffee at a lower temperature and flow rate.



This 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure. It features an advanced cappuccino system with a hot milk or cappuccino selector to mix and steam milk for evenly textured drinks. Other features include a double layer drip tray, removable water tank and stainless-steel accents.

"I love this so much," an Amazon customer says. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

The espresso maker is on sale now for $169 (regularly $208).

Why we like the De'Longhi espresso machine:

The Rapid Cappuccino System maintains the optimal temperature so you can brew cup after cup instantly.



The water tank is simple to remove, refill and reattach, and the water level is easily visible to eliminate the guesswork.



The three-in-one filter holder, included with the unit, has a holder for one espresso shot, a holder for two shots and one for an easy-serve espresso pod whatever your preference.



The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

"I found myself spending close to $35 per week on coffee at Starbucks. Not anymore," one Amazon reviewer writes. "The Nespresso machine generates a beautiful thick espresso by centrifugal force which gives the end result a nice layer of crema. Totally worth the money to get the milk frothed as well for a nice latte or cappuccino."

The bestselling espresso machine typically retails for $209 on Amazon, but right now it's marked down to $139.

Why we like the Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker:

The espresso machine is only 5.5 inches wide, making it a compact option that is good for small spaces.

It offers six cup size options.

Comes with a 37-ounce water reservoir so that you can make several cups without having to add more water.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

