PlayStation 5 price tracker: When to buy a PS5

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony

The PlayStation 5 is the most sought-after gaming console of 2023. But getting your hands on one has been quite a tough process since its release in 2020. The demand has been so great, it's been challenging to snag a console at all, much less get a good deal. We've noticed that it's recently become a bit easier to find a PS5 in stock and shoppers can occasionally find discounted console bundles right now. If you've been trying to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, keep reading to find out how to score the best deal.

The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the Playstation 5 using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Fnd out how to get the best deal on this coveted gaming console.

When to buy the PlayStation 5

Amazon

The standard PS 5 console typically doesn't go on sale. However, Amazon is currently offering a deal on the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle. It's currently going for $509, which is $50 off its list price. The bundle includes a PlayStation 5 console, a DualSense wireless controller, a base, an HDMI Cable, one AC power cord, a USB cable and a God of War Ragnarok full game voucher.

This is the first price cut we've seen on the console but it does look like it may be permanent (or at least last for awhile). Now is a good time to buy if you want a PlayStation 5 (or if you're looking to give one as a graduation gift or Father's Day gift). Keep in mind, we do tend to see the best PS5 price cuts around the holiday season, so it's possible that there may be better deals available towards the end of the year.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $509 (reduced from $560)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (digital), $459

Related content from CBS Essentials