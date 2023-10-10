The best Amazon October Prime Day tablet deals include Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the market for a new tablet? Right now, you can snag some crazy good deals on an Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy tablets and other Android-based tablets now that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is underway.

Right now you'll find the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (2022). The customer-loved tablet is 29% off at Amazon. It regularly retails for $700, but you can score one now for just $500.

Tablets can be powerful communications, productivity and entertainment tools. They're also able to handle many of the same tasks as computers, especially when they have Internet access. In fact, some tablets can double as a laptop (when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard). There are 2-in-1 devices designed specifically to serve as a full-featured laptop computer and tablet bundled into a single, extremely portable device. However, the best tablets of 2023 can get a bit pricey. That's why we've rounded up the best deals from Amazon on tablet, so you can easily find the right device for the best price.

Best tablet deals during the October Amazon Prime Day sale

Save on Apple iPads, the Google Pixel tablet, Samsung Galaxy tablets and more at Amazon during October Prime Big Deal Days 2023 . Remember, to take advantage of these deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon

If you're looking for an extremely powerful and versatile, Android-based tablet, we highly recommend the new Google Pixel Tablet. After all, in makes sense that the company that developed the Android OS would know how to fully tap the power of its operating system when designing a tablet. There's a lot to like about the Google Pixel Tablet, starting with its relatively low price (even when it's not on sale).

The tablet offers a bright and beautiful 11-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixel) LCD touchscreen display that offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It comes configured with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It's powered by Google's own Tensor 2 chip (in conjunction with Google's Tita M2 security coprocessor). Like the latest Google Pixel smartphones, the tablet does an impressive job using AI to help the tablet's various apps work seamlessly to share information in ways that can help users stay better informed.

One unique feature of the Google Pixel Tablet is that it comes with a Speaker Dock that not only charges the tablet, but when the tablet is placed within the dock, it transforms the device into a full-featured smart home hub, complete with access to Google Assistant. The tablet also has Chromecast capabilities built in, so it can wirelessly stream content directly to a compatible TV. The Google Pixel Tablet works seamlessly with a Google Pixel smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds.

The Google Pixel Tablet measures 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches and weighs just 17.4 ounces. It's available in your choice of three housing colors -- porcelain, hazel or rose. Now being offered for just $409 at Amazon (but only for a short time), the Google Pixel Tablet represents a really great deal for a powerful tablet.

Why we like the Google Pixel Tablet:

It's the first tablet developed by Google to take full advantage of the Android operating system and interact seamlessly with other devices in the Google Pixel lineup.

The tablet offers a beautiful 11-inch display.

This is the first tablet to come with a Speaker Dock that transforms the device into a smart home hub.

Amazon



One of the things that Samsung has become known for are its powerful Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and wireless earbuds This 2022 edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is Android 12-based and features an 11-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) LCD touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes configured with 8GB of Ram and 128GB of storage, but a 256GB version is also available. It's easy to upgrade the storage of either tablet up to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card. The S8 includes an S Pen stylus, allowing users to handwrite or draw directly on the screen when using compatible apps.

The Tab S8 gives users enough computing power, so multitasking is easy. And the tablet offers Microsoft 365 integration, which gives users easy access to popular work and personal productivity apps. The tablet comes with a nice collection of apps preinstalled, but provides access to the Google Play Store where well over a million more apps are available for download.

This tablet is powered using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, so it supports super fast Wi-Fi 6E for wireless Internet connectivity. You can also expect all-day battery life. While the Google Tablet S9 series has recently been released, the S8 continues to offer the power and functionality most users need from their tablet. This includes a quad speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos.

Why we like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8:

It utilizes an 11-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) LCD touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Internal storage can be expanded to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card.

The quad speaker system supports Dolby Atmos and generates spatial audio, even without using headphones.

The S8 is powered using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Amazon

OnePlus is known for designing smartphones, tablets and wireless earbuds that offer cutting-edge features and plenty of power, but OnePlus sells its products for a fraction of what the competition charges for similar hardware. So, if you're shopping for a powerful and feature-packed tablet, it makes sense to check out the OnePlus Pad, especially now that it's on sale on Amazon for just $400 -- a savings of $80.

This tablet comes with Android 13.1 preinstalled. It's configured with an 11.6-inch (2,800 x 2,000 pixel resolution) touchscreen display with a 144Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of 500 nits and a unique 7:5 aspect ratio. You also get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Not only is this tablet incredibly thin (just 6.54mm), it weighs just 19.47 ounces. While the internal speaker system supports Dolby Atmos, the display supports Dolby Vision, so everything you see and hear will look and sound lifelike and clear.

The OnePlus Pad boasts an all-day battery life. When it does need to be charged, you can go from 0% to 100% battery in just over one hour. The tablet operates using the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor.

What we like about the OnePlus Pad:

Priced at just $400 at the moment, the OnePlus Pad offers exceptional value.

You'll enjoy an 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

While the display supports Dolby Vision, the integrated speaker system supports Dolby Atmos.

The tablet comes with Android 13.1 preinstalled.

Apple

The ninth generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display and runs using Apple's A13 Bionic chip. This version comes configured with 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP rear-facing camera. Use TouchID for easier logins.

Thanks to its all-day (up to 10 hour) battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. This version of the iPad will run iPadOS 10 (or later), so it can handle all of the latest, software-based featured incorporated into Apple's other iPad tablets.

It's normally priced at $329, but for a limited time, you can get it for $249 at Amazon right now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (9th generation):

It's priced much lower than the tenth generation iPad, so it's perfect for budget-minded shoppers.

Apple iPads are easy and intuitive to use, especially for Apple iPhone owners.

That tablet runs iPadOS 10 and will automatically sync data, documents, photos and other app-specific content with your other Apple equipment via iCloud.

This version of the tablet features a bright, 10.2-inch Retina display.

Apple Store via Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that uses Apple's True Tone technology. This version of the iPad is powered using Apple's A14 Bionic chip. It comes in a Wi-Fi only or WI-Fi + GPS version, both of which support Wi-Fi 6E. Expect up to a 10 hour battery life per charge.

This is a great tablet option for anyone looking to become a regular iPad user. It's a viable alternative for students who need a workstation for regular online assignments, but for this, you'll want to use it with the optional Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (1st generation) stylus (both sold separately).

This latest iPad version comes in four casing colors -- yellow, pink, blue and silver. It's regularly priced at $449, but it's currently on sale for $399 at Amazon (for the 64GB version).

Why we like the tenth generation Apple iPad:

It uses the A14 Bionic chip to provide speed and power for multitasking.

Its all-day battery life makes the this Apple iPad a great option for long days at work or school.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display makes streamed video content, such as TV shows or movies, look amazing.

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, this version of the iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is thinner and lighter, compared to the various iPad Pro models. The 5th generation iPad Air offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip.

The device boasts a 12MP wide-angle rear-facing camera that can capture 4K video. It also offers TouchID to unlock the device. If you or your family members don't need an iPad with the fastest performance available, but still want compatibility with iPadOS 10 and all of the latest iPad apps, this is definitely the one you'll want to go with. It's available in five colors.

The tablet normally retails for $750, but it's currently marked down to $650 on Amazon. This deal is for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the iPad Air with 64GB of storage.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Air:

It's lightweight and portable, while offering up to a 10 hour battery life.

This version of the iPad Air runs the latest version of the iPadOS and comes with the same collection of pre-installed apps as Apple's other iPads.

It's powered using Apple's M1 processor, which isn't as powerful as the newer M2 processor, but will serve the average user just fine.

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a 12.9-inch multi-touch (2,732 x 2,048 pixel) Liquid Retina XDR display, an upgraded camera system and a single USB Type-C Thunderbolt port. Looking for a traditional laptop-like user experience? This iPad is compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil stylus.

With it's 12.9-inch display, this is a much larger tablet than you may be used to in an iPad, but chances are, you'll appreciate the extra on-screen real estate, especially when using the its split-screen feature to run two apps at once.

The iPad Pro typically goes for $1,099, but you can get it for $1,049 off right now at Amazon. This version is configured with 128GB of storage. You can also purchase the iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display along with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of storage.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Pro:

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is the largest you'll currently find on an iPad.

The iPad Pro has more than enough power to handle any common task, be it for work, school, or play.

The tablet measures 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches and weighs just 1.51 pounds, so it's extremely portable.

Samsung

Boasting an expansive 12.4-inch screen and compatibility with the S Pen stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a solid alternative to devices like the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung's own premium Galaxy Tab S7+. Keep in mind, this is not the latest version of the Galaxy Tab tablet, as the S9 series was just released.

This is a budget-friendly offering for anyone looking for an Android-based tablet that serves up a generous set of features, including optional 5G connectivity. Because it's a slightly older model, it's much less expensive that Samsung's current S9 series offerings. While the S7's performance may falter a bit with hardware-intensive tasks, it excels in general use scenarios.

Sporting a sleek aluminum design, this tablet is super stylish and available in black, green, pink, or silver for the Wi-Fi only version. If you're opting for the Wi-Fi + 5G cellular version, that model comes exclusively in black. Performance-wise, there's a choice between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G for the 5G model and Snapdragon 778 for the Wi-Fi variant, but not all of these models are currently discounted.

One of the tablet's most useful standout features is its 10,090mAh battery, which means you'll be able to use it much longer without having to stop what you're doing for a charging session. The tablet also includes a basic version of the S Pen stylus. It can be used to handwrite or draw on the tablet's display when using compatible apps.

While it might not replace your laptop for high-demand tasks, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still an awesome and affordable choice for streaming, note-taking and multitasking. And if you'd rather use it for binge-watching your favorite shows on Netflix, it's great for that, too. This deal is for the Wi-Fi only version of the Tab S7 FE with 256GB of storage.

Why we like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

This tablet uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor, which gives it decent overall performance speed.

The S7 FE comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus that allows for writing, drawing and sketching directly on the tablet's screen.

Its exceptional battery life means you're less tethered to an outlet for day-to-day use.

It comes in four different housing colors.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a full-featured e-book reader and audiobook/podcast player. It also includes a key feature that other Kindle e-readers do not -- this e-reader doubles as a digital notepad. This means you can handwrite or draw directly on the display using a stylus. Using the integrated note taking app, you're able to create custom digital notebooks, and fill them up with individual pages containing your notes or sketches. These notes are stored within the Scribe, but can easily be shared when the e-Reader is connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi.

As you're reading, you can annotate the content of e-books with handwritten notes, or annotate PDF files transferred to the Scribe using the internet-based Send-to-Kindle feature. A "basic" stylus comes with the Scribe, but a "Premium Pen" can be purchased separately for $60. The benefit of the Premium Pen is that the top serves as a digital eraser (just like on a pencil). When not being used, the stylus attaches to the side of the Scribe using magnets. A three-month trial subscription to the Kindle Unlimited service is included, as is a USB Type-C charging cable.

The Scribe uses a manually adjustable e-ink display that can be viewed in any lighting situation, including direct sunlight. In a dark room, the 35 integrated LEDs brighten up the screen so you're easily able to see everything displayed. With the Scribe, you get all of the features of a Kindle e-reader, combined with useful note taking tools that allow the device to be used as a versatile digital notepad.

The device is on sale for just $265 (regularly $340) for Amazon Prime members now.

Why we like the Kindle Scribe:

With a Microsoft 365 subscription, documents can be transferred to the Scribe directly from Microsoft Word running on an internet-connected computer or mobile device.

Handwritten notes can automatically be transferred into text and then stored or shared digitally.

Using its WI-Fi connection, any type of content can be transferred or downloaded to the Scribe, so no computer is needed.

You can choose between 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

