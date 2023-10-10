Get that project started with these October Amazon Prime Day 2023 Dewalt tool deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is on now through Oct. 11, with massive savings on some of the best-rated Dewalt tools you can buy.

You can easily put together a new home repair essentials kit, or pick up a new drill or orbital sander for your workshop. There's no project you can't tackle this fall with these top-rated tools from Dewalt. And the best part? The prices on all these tools have been dramatically slashed during this early Black Friday sale.

Create something incredible this year with Dewalt tools at Amazon. Some of these items are at their lowest prices ever, including a Dewalt compact cordless drill and driver kit for 45% off. Get it now for just $99 (regularly $179).

Best Dewalt tool deals to shop right now

Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional, Dewalt offers a variety of high-quality tools that are perfect for any project. Here are our top Dewalt deal picks at Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Amazon

If you already have everything you need in the tool shed, then this extra-large tool box from Dewalt is a perfect way to keep it all together. Stay organized and save space with this quality tool box, which is both water-resistant and debris-resistant. It comes with fixed dividers to fit all your drills and bits and is made with rust-resistant, heavy-duty metal hinges.

It's just $34 at Amazon now, reduced from $42. That's the best price we've seen for this tool box all year.

"Lots of space for tools," an Amazon reviewer who is studying to be a silversmith says. "I no longer have to empty all of my tools out and then put them all back in, to go to my class. I leave everything in my stack and it keeps me organized and I don't forget things that I need for class."

What we like about the Dewalt tool box:

It has plenty of room for large tool storage.

It has a heavy duty latch to keep the tool box securely closed.

It features fixed dividers for you to organize your drills and bits.

More under $50 Dewalt tool deals at Amazon

Looking for even more under $50 Dewalt deals? The brand has a lot to offer you, and it's all on sale right now.

Amazon

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover.

Ge this orbital sander for just $115 during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale (regularly $179).

"As I've gotten more into woodworking, I decided to upgrade to this and man is it a step up," an Amazon customer says. "The vibration is much better than the Makita, the battery life is much better than the Black and Decker, the pad system holds well, and the dust bag system is very easy to remove and clean out. Love it. A real pleasure to work with. Not too loud, vibration is minimal, and easy to clean. The 20V battery system is great."

What we like about the Dewalt orbital sander:

The switch is dust-sealed to avoid dust ingestion and improve the longevity of the switch.

It has an extra long run time compared to other sanders.

It features a replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad that makes it easy to change the paper.

Amazon

This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can handle big projects or fit into tight spaces with two-speed transmission and a secure grip. The impact driver is compact and lightweight too, making it ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility.

Get this combo kit for just $139 at Amazon, regularly $239.

"The cordless drill and impact driver are powerful and efficient, making light work of even the toughest tasks," an Amazon reviewer says. "Whether I'm driving screws or drilling into tough materials, they handle everything flawlessly. The battery life is impressive too; with two batteries included, I rarely run out of power during a busy workday."

What we like about the Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver kit:

The drill includes an LED light ring for better visibility.

It offers two speed transmission (0-450 / 0-1500 RPM).

It has an excellent 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

More Dewalt deals at Amazon

Looking for even more Dewalt tools on sale? Shop these options below.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?



The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

