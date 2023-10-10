Clean up on these robot mop deals during Amazon's October Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Keeping hardwood and tile floors clean during the fall and winter can be a challenge, but we've found a solution to keep muddy footprints and paw prints at bay. Robot mops can keep your floors sparkling clean while you sit back and relax -- plus, Amazon just marked down a ton of the best robot mops of 2023 for its Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Stop lugging around mops and buckets of water, and instead check out these hot robot mop deals. You'll get squeaky clean floors while doing... pretty much nothing. We've found a variety of robot mop deals that you can shop right now, including a Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop. Get it now for just $205 (regularly $300).

Keep reading to shop the best early October Prime Day deals on robot mops at Amazon now.

Best October Prime Day 2023 deals on robot mops

We've found deals on top brands such as iRobot and Samsung.

The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwood floors. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

"I am surprised at how effective the cleaning is. It actually does a better job than my cleaning lady," one Amazon reviewer says. "I purchased this mop because of the spinning mop heads. I didn't want some thing that just push the dirt around. I would highly recommend this product."

The bestselling robot mop is on sale now for $205 (regularly $300).

What we like about the Samsung Jetbot Mop:

Reviewers report that it is quieter than other robot cleaners that they have used.

It features dual spinning pads for a thorough clean.

It features a smart sensor to help it avoid carpets and obstacles.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app. If you have an existing iRobot device like an iRobot Roomba vacuum, controlling both devices in one app is convenient.

"The robot is generally really great at methodically cleaning the floor," one pet owner says. "It does a simple back and forth pattern, so misses are rare. It easily takes care of dirty paw prints, slobber marks, simple kitchen spills, and water marks were my dog dribbled water across the floor."

The mop is currently on sale for $349 (regularly $450).

What we like about the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop:

It recharges itself and then resumes cleaning if it runs out of battery while mopping your home.

The robot mop uses vSLAM navigation to build a detailed smart map of your home, and allows you to target specific rooms to help avoid missing spots.

It can suggest personalized cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits.

Best 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum deals

Find a cleaning device for all of the floors in your home with these two-in-one mop and vacuum robots and bundles.

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

"This vac picks up a ton! It works better than our others," one Amazon reviewer says."I like how it will also vacuum until the battery is low and then it will go back and charge, then finish the job. It also maps out your house which you can see in the app."

The vacuum is currently on sale for $240, but there's also a $50 Amazon coupon available. Be sure to click the coupon box on the product page before adding the Yeedi Vac 2 to your cart.

What we like about the Yeedi Vac 2:

It can detect and avoid obstacles such as pet messes or dog bowls.

It offers a lengthy 110-minute run time.



It comes with a one-year worry-free warranty and reviewers report that the customer service team is responsive.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

