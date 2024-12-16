Armando Fogaca Valenteneto, 37, faces a felony charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
The weather team shares expert advice on how to prepare for a potential storm.
Luis Fernando Garces, 58, was taken into custody after family members and deputies found a dresser drawer ablaze in his barricaded room.
Orbis began her career in 2006, serving under multiple commissioners and leading initiatives in permitting reform, infrastructure, housing and economic development.
President Trump issued an executive order in January that targeted active-duty and prospective service members with gender dysphoria.
A former prison guard trainee has been sentenced to death for the 2019 execution-style killings of five women inside a Florida bank.
Florida coach Billy Napier is getting a fourth season to try to get the Gators back to their winning ways.
A Florida man has filed a federal lawsuit against Jacksonville sheriff's officers who severely beat him last year after he ran from a traffic stop.
The Marion County Sheriff's deputy told authorities that he accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend while cleaning his gun.
The American Automobile Association said this is a dangerous time of year for young drivers.
Enrique Tarrio was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his conviction related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol
President Trump is not giving up on his idea of acquiring Canada. "Never say never," he said Tuesday.
ICE, in turn, accused the lawmakers of making "deliberate attempts to discredit ICE" and approaching the visit with "hostile intentions."
The incentives are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to push unauthorized immigrants — with both sticks and carrots — to leave the U.S.
CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks with State Rep. Vicki Lopez, who led the charge in the state House for condo reform.
Jim interviews Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz about social security concerns that exist due to moves the Trump administration and Elon Musk are making that could threaten benefits.
Tristin Murphy's story was chronicled in the 2023 CBS Miami documentary, "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy."
There has been a major development in the aftermath of our CBS News Miami documentary "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy."
The former lieutenant governor sat down with "Facing South Florida" for her first interview since becoming FIU's interim president.
People infected with salmonella can often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Laid-off employees ranged from those working in firefighter health programs, to those approving new respirators.
The SharkNinja pressure cookers, sold at retailers including Walmart and Amazon, have sparked 26 lawsuits after reports of burn injuries.
Deaths from diabetes increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some FDA scientists and inspections staff were told that their layoffs may be rescinded.
Less than two days after Delta Air Lines offered $30,000 to each passenger on board the flight that crashed and flipped in Toronto on Monday afternoon, the company is facing its first two lawsuits in the incident — and they likely won't be the last.
Activists are calling for a nationwide boycott of Target stores following the company's decision to roll back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Discount store chain Target says it's joining rival Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands in scaling back corporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Miami-Dade is considering four possible sites, including two that are 2 miles or less from the city of Miramar.
A viral TikTok recipe that includes melting Jolly Ranchers landed a 9-year-old in the hospital with severe burns.
Jury selection has started in music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking trial. Here's what to know.
President Trump on Sunday announced movies as his latest target for tariffs because the U.S. movie industry "is DYING a very fast death."
Organizers of a free Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro said the event drew more than 2 million to Copacabana Beach.
Ruth Buzzi rose to fame as the frumpy and bitter Gladys Ormphby on the groundbreaking sketch comedy series "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In."
Rockstar Games apologizes after announcing that Grand Theft Auto 6, its eagerly awaited video game, won't be released until next year.