This Amazon October Prime Day 2023 under-desk treadmill deal will upgrade your home fitness routine

For many of us, going to the gym is an important part of the week -- or day or month, this is a judgment free zone -- but sometimes life gets in the way. That's where under-desk treadmills come in. These are smaller, more compact and generally more affordable than the larger versions at the gym. These treadmills can typically be stored discretely and used at your discretion -- even, as the name implies, at your desk.

Home treadmills can be quite pricey, but we've found a hot deal on Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days to help you shake up your home fitness routine on a budget. The DeerRun under-desk treadmill is currently 15% off on Amazon, bringing it down to just $136.

This 2-in-1 walking pad and treadmill offers a convenient and easy way to fit in your home workouts. It runs with a powerful yet quiet motor and can be used for walking or running.

"This walking pad is extremely convenient. It has allowed me to walk consistently everyday because I don't have to go to the basement gym and be away from my family," one Amazon reviewer says. "It lives in the living room and is easily stowed away under the couch within minutes. It's quiet as can be, considering it's a machine with a major moving part".

Why we like the DeerRun 2-in-1 walking pad:

It's durably designed with a steel frame structure.

It's compact and easy to store when not in use.

It has a maximum speed of 3.8 miles per hour

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

