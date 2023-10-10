Lego October Prime Day 2023 deals include top-rated Lego Star Wars sets, Lego Marvel sets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Whether you're a Lego collector or shopping for the kids in your life, many of us love these little building blocks. But Lego sets can get expensive. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found a bunch of top-rated Lego sets on sale now during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

If you want to get a great deal on Legos, you need to shop now -- these deals won't last long. Whether you're looking for Star Wars Lego sets, Marvel Lego sets, Lego City sets, Technic Lego sets, bouquet Lego sets or Lego Minecraft sets, there's a deal available for you from Amazon Prime.

Shop all Amazon Lego deals by clicking the button below.

Lego sets on sale for October Prime Day 2023

Your favorite Lego sets are on sale now thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Amazon

Build the iconic missile-shooting Imperial TIE fighter from Star Wars with this Lego set. It includes three mini-figures, an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and clear instructions for easy building. Perfect for creative kids and Star Wars fans aged eight and up. Pair it with Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter for even more fun. May the force be with you.

Why we like the Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE fighter set:

The set comes with clear instructions on how to build the TIE Fighter.

It has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon with over 9,000 reviews.



It's a great set for Star Wars fans of all ages.



Amazon

Experience action-packed adventures with this Lego Minecraft set. Explore caves, battle with the skeletons and don't forget to activate the spawning function for even more excitement. With three different biomes, accessories and three skeleton figures, it offers endless creative play for Minecraft fans aged eight and up.

Why we like the Lego Minecraft skeleton dungeon:

The set makes a perfect gift for Minecraft fans.

Kids can play out scenes battling skeletons and exploring caves.

Amazon

Adults love Legos too. But the company's latest flower and bouquet collection is truly beautiful and is one of the best Lego sets for adults. Once you're done building the set, you can decorate your home with these gorgeous flowers. Featuring 15 stems with a variety of flowers and leaves such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses, this set allows you to build and customize realistic Lego flowers with all-new posable petals and adjustable stem lengths.

Why we like the Lego Icons flower bouquet decoration set:

The flowers have posable petals and leaves with adjustable stem lengths so that you can customize your arrangement.

It's a fun, unique set that's great for gifting.

Amazon

This kit is designed for kids aged nine and up, offering an immersive experience in the world of racing. With its eye-catching yellow and black color theme and sticker details, the Bugatti Bolide looks fantastic on display. The set features innovative motorsport technology, allowing kids to build an iconic Lego Technic racing car model with authentic features such as a working W16 engine, steering, scissor doors and realistic movement.

Why we like the Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide set:

It's a fun way to introduce kids to car engineering and construction.

The set makes a great gift for car enthusiasts or motorsports fans.

Amazon

Spider-Man is our favorite web-slinging superhero and now kids ages eight and up can build their own version at home. You can move and pose the Lego Marvel Spider-Man action figure for exciting adventures thanks to his jointed legs, arms and head. It's also a fantastic bedroom decoration!

Why we like the Lego Marvel Spider-Man toy set:

The figure is posable, making it fun for kids to use to act out their favorite Spiderman scenes and adventures.

Reviewers report that it is easy to assemble, even for younger kids.

Amazon

Looking for an advanced lego set to gift the adult lego enthusiast in your life? Check out this rare deal on the Lego Marvel Hulkbuster building set. The 4,049-piece set is designed to capture the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron movie. The figure features three light-up arc reactors and a full jointed upper body.

The set is recommended for those 18 years of age and older.

Why we like the Lego Marvel Hulkbuster building set:

It's an expansive set that is sure to delight any Marvel fan or Lego enthusiast.

The display piece also includes an information plate that holds a Tony Stark minifigure.



When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon to shop now

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.

Best October Prime Day tech deals to shop now

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is one of your best opportunities this holiday season to save big on the hottest tech of 2023. Here are the best deals to shop now, while they're available.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now

Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.

Best early Black Friday deals at other retailers



Amazon isn't the only retailer holding an early Black Friday sale today. Here are more retailers offering deals.