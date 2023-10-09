Wow, the Apple iPad 9 is on sale for just $249 at the Walmart Holiday Kick-Off Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been looking for a new Apple iPad tablet for school, work or to give as a Christmas or Hanukkah gift, now's a great time to buy. We've found the Apple iPad 9 on sale at Amazon for just $249, the lowest price we've ever seen on the device.

The Apple iPad 9 is an excellent choice for reading, drawing digital art, editing photos, posting on social media, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. You can even use it as an especially portable laptop. Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, including Apple TV+ and Apple Books. It's a great gifting option for recipients of all ages -- and right now you can score it at a deep discount.

The ninth generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals such as the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back.

Thanks to its all-day battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. It's certainly worth the money at this low of an asking price, and still close enough to the next model up that it can handle most applications and games.

Normally priced at $329 at the Apple Store, you can get it for just $249 at Walmart right now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

It's priced much lower than the tenth generation iPad, perfect for budget-minded gift

Apple iPads are easy and intuitive to use, especially for Apple iPhone owners.

It features a bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display that makes video look great.

More deals to shop at the Walmart Holiday Kick-Off Sale



Save on toys, Apple iPads and more now through Oct 12. But don't delay -- the hottest deals will sell out quickly.

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini Plus-- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. The compact Keurig comes with a small one-cup water reservoir and a removable drip tray that can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. With the Keurig K-Mini Plus, you can brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in minutes.

"The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker has quickly become my go-to appliance for a quick and delicious cup of coffee," one Amazon reviewer shares. "Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen, saving valuable counter space. Brewing is a breeze with just a simple touch, and the 6- to 12-ounce brew sizes allow me to customize my coffee to the perfect strength."

Snag one for just $50 now during the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale (regularly $109).

What we like about the Keurig K-Mini:

Its compact design doesn't take up too much counter space.



This small coffee maker has fast brewing capabilities.



The K-Mini Plus is energy efficient, with automatic shut off after your last brew.



Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell and barbell weight set. Originally $249, you can get the set for just $149 right now during the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale.

The 5-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell and barbell set can be adjusted up to 100 pounds with the twenty included weight plates. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a convenient storage case.

"I love this weight set for my small apartment," says one Walmart reviewer. "It's tough to get a good workout in a tiny space, so I appreciate the compactness of this set. It's convenient and easy to switch between barbell and dumbbell exercises. Everything stores nicely in the case, which even has wheels!"

What we like about the FitRx 2-in-1 SmartBell Gym:

It's an excellent compact weight set for small home gyms or apartments.

With two dumbbells and a barbell, you can get a well-rounded workout.

It comes with a wheeled case for easy storage and portability.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, check out this deal on the Mega Barbie The Movie Dreamhouse. This 1,795-piece set features the Dreamhouse shown in 'The Barbie Movie' complete with Barbie and Ken dolls.

"The Mega Barbie Dreamhouse is definitely mega," says one Walmart reviewer. "We built it as a family project as it has 1,795 bricks to assemble. Once we got it built our 9-year-old grand daughter was so excited to get to play with it. The house had so many little intricate details to it with all the little accessories."

What we like about the Mega Barbie The Movie Dreamhouse:

It's likely to be one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the season.

It features a large Barbie Dreamhouse with a fun waterslide for kids to play with.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

This vacuum's Imprint Smart Mapping technology allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. It stores multiple maps of your rooms. You can customize Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones so the vacuum knows the exact areas to avoid and clean. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

This vacuum is currently on sale for $399 at Walmart, reduced from $800.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:

The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.

Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair

The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.

The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.

