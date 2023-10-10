Best deals under $50 for Amazon's Prime Day for October 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for a real Amazon October Prime Day 2023 bargain, start here. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best Big Deal Days 2023 deals under $50 that you can shop right now. You don't need to spend big to save big. You can score savings across a wide variety of categories at Amazon now.

When you shop October Prime, you can save on skincare, home essentials, tech, travel and so much more. Instead of digging for savings, check out our favorite under $50 finds below. And if you're willing to spend a little more cash, we've got an under $100 deals roundup going too. Check back here soon. We'll be updating this piece frequently during the Amazon deals event.

This TikTok-approved snail mucin serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

"I was initially skeptical about using anything related to snails on my face, but the results spoke for themselves," an Amazon reviewer says. "This serum is like a hydrating blanket for the skin! From the very first use, I could feel an added layer of moisture without it feeling greasy. My skin felt plump, and there was a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines."

Why we like the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum:

With an Amazon rating of 4.6 stars and over 50,000 reviews, it's safe to say that Amazon shoppers approve of this TikTok famous product.

It's unscented, which is great for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities.

It is not tested on animals.

For a limited time, save $20 and purchase the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $40. To take advantage of this deal, you must be an Amazon Prime member. This deal is for the current, 2022 version of the tablet that runs a modified version of Android. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen display, 10-hour battery life and 16GB of internal storage. This is the ad-supported version of the tablet.

For just $60 (25% off), you can upgrade the tablet to include 32GB of internal storage. Both versions are available in black, blue or rose. While these tablets are great for anyone who needs basic functionality, like being able to stream music or video, check email, or do their online shopping, by inserting an optional microSD memory card, you can boost internal storage up to 1TB.

Why we like the Amazon Fire 7 tablet:

It offers a compact and lightweight design, so it's comfortable to hold for extended periods, while reading an eBook.

You can expand the capabilities of the tablet by adding optional apps from Amazon's app store.

Internal storage is expandable up to 1TB, which is enough space to store multiple full-length movies, in addition to a wide range of other content.

Whenever the tablet has Internet access, you can use it as a smart speaker via Alexa.

The full-color touchscreen display offers 1,024 x 600 pixel resolution.

It's compatible with many of Amazon's services, including Amazon shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, Alexa and Amazon Kids+.

With more torque and power than a standard drill, this Black and Decker impact driver is built for driving long screws, lag bolts and other fasteners through tough materials like knotty wood, metal and masonry. Its 1⁄4-inch quick-release hex chuck lets you easily swap between bits. It features a soft-touch grip handle for fatigue- free usage. This line of Black and Decker tools feature an interchangeable battery system, so you can use this battery to power other tools when you're done.

"I just rebuilt my wood deck using this impact driver," an Amazon customer says. "Battery charge lasted a long time, and the driver was very reliable. Much stronger than I expected and able to get through the project without issues! Highly recommend."

Get it on sale now for 40% off. It's just $48 (regularly $80).

Why we like this Black and Decker cordless impact driver kit:

It's especially great for long screws, lag bolts and other fasteners through tough materials.

It lets you easily swap between bits.

Customers love the interchangeable battery on these devices and say the battery life is nice and long.

It's a great time to stock up on essentials. This five-pack of TP includes 30 rolls with 350 2-ply sheets per roll. Each roll has 4.3-times more sheets than a regular roll (based on regular rolls with 80 sheets). It's septic safe.

"We have never used this brand before so we were kind of reluctant," an Amazon customer says. "We were surprised at how well this toilet paper really is. Considering it's not one of the 'major name brands' out there, you would think it was just some cheap thing but it's not."

Get it for $4 off now.

Why we like this toilet paper:

You'll get a lot of bang for your buck with this October Prime Day Deal.

Customers have compared this item to Angel Soft toilet paper.

Keep the contents of your luggage nice and organized with a set of packing cubes. This 4.7-star-rated four-piece set from Amazon features a mesh-top panel for easily identifying items. It's available in multiple sizes and colors, though right now you'll find the best deal on the medium set.

Get a set now for just $19 (regularly $23).

Why we like these packing cubes:

They help keep your clothing and other personal items organized during travel.

They feature a mesh panel so you can easily identify what's inside.

They come in a variety of colors and sizes.

Tired of dinging your beloved Stanley cup? The Stanley trigger action travel mug is 18/8 stainless steel, meaning it can take a beating. This BPA-free mug designed to fit in most cup holders so it can ride along on your daily commute. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your favorite tea, coffee or other hot drinks hot for up to 7 hours. Your drink can also stay cold for up to 10 hours or iced for up to 30 hours.

This trigger action lid makes this travel thermos spill-proof and easy for one-handed use. The lid is designed with a push button, which opens mouthpiece on top.

Choose from multiple colors. It's on sale for $18 (regularly $25).

Why we like this Stanley travel mug:

It's spill-proof and stronger than your average Stanley cup.

It's double-walled and will keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks nice and toasty.

It comes in a ton of fun colors.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

