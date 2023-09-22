The best Ninja cookware and kitchen appliance deals on Amazon ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ninja

Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering deals on Ninja cookware and kitchen gadgets ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. We searched Amazon for the best deals on must-have Ninja kitchen appliances, and found incredible discounts on blenders, air fryers and cookware sets that you can shop right now.

Ninja's cookware and small kitchen appliances are consistently top-rated on Amazon. Consider treating yourself to a multi-purpose air fryer to make the crispiest-ever frozen foods or a new blender to make delicious smoothies.

Keep reading to explore the best Ninja kitchen appliance deals.

Best Amazon deals on Ninja cookware and appliances

Start shopping the best deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers, and more right now ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for $100 (regularly $130).

Why we like the Ninja AF101 air fryer:

This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.



It won't take up much counter space.



Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

"Finally, a blender for folks who simply need a good, easy to work blender. Nothing fancy but strong and efficient motor for everything I need to blend or chop. Easy and quick to use for smoothies." wrote one Amazon customer.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for 20% off at Amazon.

Why we like the Ninja professional blender

This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.



It won't take up much counter space.



Reviewers report that it is easy to clean.



Amazon

If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.

"These are awesome! Definitely worth the money," one Amazon reviewer says. "I have bought a lot of nonstick pans and after a couple of uses they no longer are nonstick. I have had these for two weeks and I have use them repeatedly and every time I tell my husband how much I love them."

Why we like the Ninja Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set:

The 12-piece set has everything you need to cook all of your fall favorites.

The lids, handles and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500 degrees.

The cookware pieces have a scratch-resistant hard-anodized exterior.

Ninja via Amazon

This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 64-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

It's currently 20% off at Amazon.

Why we like the Ninja Mega kitchen system:

It includes everything that you need to make delicious smoothies and frozen drinks.

It has four functions: blend, mix, crush and single-serve.

The system has earned a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 38,000 reviews.

Related content from CBS Essentials

