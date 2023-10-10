Surprise! Amazon's October Prime Day sale is the perfect time to stock up on Lay's, Cheetos and Doritos snacks
If you're looking to save money on tasty snacks for the whole family, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is the place to shop today. Right now, the online retailer is offering this 40-piece Frito-Lay snack variety pack for just $17.49. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.
These one-ounce bags are perfect for packing in school lunches or taking to work as a mid-day snack. The variety pack includes a mix of Lay's Classic Potato Chips, Crunchy Cheetos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Lay's BBQ Potato Chips, Original Funyuns, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Original Fritos and Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips.
"In our house, any time we open a big bag of chips, half of the bag goes to waste because it goes stale before we can eat the entire bag," says one Amazon reviewer about this 4.6-star-rated snack variety pack. "With these little snack sized bags, you get a fresh bag of chips every single time!"
If you want in on this deal, don't delay -- the Prime Big Deals Day sale only lasts until Wednesday, Oct. 11.
When is Amazon Big Deal Days?
The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?
During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.
Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?
While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.
If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.
What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?
Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.
- Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
- Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from Oct. 9 through Oc. 12.
Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?
You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.
Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?
Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.
On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."
If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.
The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon to shop now
Can't wait until Prime Big Deal Days starts? The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.
