Amazon October Prime Day includes deals on bestselling books, plus Oprah's latest book club pick

Amazon

Today is the start of Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 sale -- and it's the perfect occasion to start reading a new book. Whether you're already an avid reader or looking to get back into reading, we've found major October Prime Day deals on bestselling books to help you find your next novel.

From YA stories to thrillers and self-help tomes, we've found books for all kinds of readers, and they're on sale now. If you're ready to cozy up with a good read, we've got your ultimate fall book list here, and you won't even have to spend a bundle to get it. Read on for the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on bestselling books.

Best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals on bestselling books

Explore these popular on-sale titles to find your next fall read.

Amazon

The latest selection for Oprah's Book Club is this witty yet insightful novel about relationships and society's hyper-focus on the pursuit of wellness. It follows one couple through their journey from meeting at college in the 90s to navigating present-day suburbia, parenting and wellness trends.

Winfrey called it "a modern take on love, marriage, and society's obsession on improving almost every aspect of our lives–and the impact technology and social media has on our culture and in our lives."

Why we like 'Wellness':

It's a 2023 Oprah Book Club pick.

Reviewers call it impactful, and say that it was hard to put down.

It's a new release that is great for anyone looking for a new fall read or a pick for their own book club.

The first installment of one of Neil Gaiman's most popular series': 'The Sandman 1' by Neil Gaiman: $15 (51%)

Amazon

Gaiman is a beloved author and screenwriter known for works such as "Coraline," "Good Omens," "American Gods" and more. His popular "The Sandman" series of graphic novels was recently turned into a Netflix adaption. If the series left you wanting more, check out the novels. The first installment is currently on sale for 51% off during the October Prime Day sale on Amazon.

"The writing was beyond superb! Absolutely must read again, Gaiman and the team were above and beyond when this came out," one reviewer writes.

Why we like "The Sandman":

It's an exciting story you can get lost in.

It includes well-done comic art.

It is one of the most critically acclaimed graphic novels of all time.

The book that spawned a popular Amazon series:'The Summer I Turned Pretty' by Jenny Han: $9 (23% off)

Simon and Schuster via Amazon

If you've been watching "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2, you might want to read the book series while you wait for Season 3. This coming-of-age story follows 15-year-old Belly as she comes into herself, navigates love triangles and spends the summer at the beach.

"I loved Belly and her evolving relationship with the summer boys. But I also think that `The Summer I Turned Pretty' is a rather impressive character exploration," an Amazon reviewer says. "Conrad and Jeremiah are not boy-crush-prototypes. They're both complicated and messy young men. And it's not just that boys who get deep back story - the adults in Han's novel are as important as their children."

Why we like 'The Summer I Turned Pretty':

It's an engaging coming-of-age story.

Fans of the Amazon TV series will enjoy reading the book and learning more details about their favorite characters from the show.

It's from Jenny Han, the author of the popular 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' books.

Amazon

Up next is Colleen Hoover's psychological thriller, "Verity." A struggling writer is hired to finish an injured bestselling author's book series, but she finds her unfinished autobiography in her office which contains chilling admissions.

"The tale careens to a jaw-dropping conclusion that will keep readers thinking, discussing and debating Hoover's extremely clever and nuanced tale, as well as her deliciously intriguing and morally ambiguous characters (who may prove themselves to be not as ambiguous as originally thought) for a very, very long time," an Amazon reviewer says.

Why we like 'Verity':

It was a hit on BookTok (the book community on TikTok).

The novel will keep you guessing until the very end.

It has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with over 310,000 reviews.

Amazon

If you can't get enough CoHo (that's what Hoover's fans call her), then you need to check out this tale of first loves and domestic violence. It's a thought-provoking read and highlights how some things just aren't that black and white.

"Should we be defined by the worst thing we have done?" an Amazon reviewer asks. "Hoover makes you really think about the gray areas and this book has given me lots of food for thought."

Why we like 'It Ends With Us':

This book went super viral on TikTok and many users credited the book with getting them back into reading.

It's currently being adapted into a film starring Blake Lively.

Scholastic Press via Amazon

If you became a "Hunger Games" fan during the trilogy's resurgence earlier this year, you might not know about this prequel. It follows the early days of President Snow and is getting a movie adaptation this November.

"This book makes you think. A lot. It makes you question things and wonder if maybe Snow is right," an Amazon reviewer says. "You can see how ["The Hunger Games"] begins to change and grow into what Katniss and Peeta suffered through. You see how it begins to change from a simple punishment to a sport and a holiday, with the growing encouragement that it should be a normal and good thing.

Why we like 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes':

It provides an interesting backstory to some of the events and characters from the popular The Hunger Games series.

You can read the book now before the movie comes out in November.

Penguin Publishing Group via Amazon

This novel was a pick from Witherspoon's book club, and she liked it so much that she produced the film adaptation. Read the book before you watch the movie on Netflix. Can you solve this small-town murder-mystery? It's a tale of isolation and nature.

"What a stunning love letter to the marshlands and suspenseful coming-of-age story," an Amazon reviewer says.

Why we like 'Where the Crawdads Sing':

Author Delia Owens crafts a compelling and suspenseful story that will keep you guessing.

It has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and a 4.4-star GoodReads rating.

Amazon

What do Amazon, Barnes & Noble and The New York Times have in common? Their editors are raving about the novel "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin, currently on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. The Amazon editors' 20 best books of 2022 list has "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" in its No. 1 spot, as do the lists of other leaders in the books space. Amazon reviewers love the book too: It's rated 4.5 stars.

"Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" is a story about the need to connect that spans 30 years. It follows two friends who become wealthy together at a young age.

Why we like "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow":

It was one of the most popular novels of 2022.

It tells a story of love and friendship in a unique way.

