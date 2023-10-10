You won't find better Samsonite luggage deals than these for Amazon's 2023 October Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials readers love Samsonite luggage for its durable and high-quality travel bags. Whether you're looking for a new expandable model or a spinner suitcase, we found the best deals on top-rated Samsonite luggage for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Ready to save some extra cash on your new bags? Check out the top Samsonite deals below.

Unlike some brands that only cater to a specific budget or type of suitcase (polycarbonate or soft-shell), Samsonite offers a wide range of luggage options and price points.

The customer-loved luggage brand gives you more bang for your buck. Even the most budget-friendly Samsonite options are equipped with essential features such as retractable handles and spinner wheels. If you're willing to pay more, you can get more high-end features -- think integrated Apple AirTags, LED lights and USB ports for charging your phone on the go.

One of the best Samsonite deals you'll find right now is on the Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase. It's on sale for 37% off. Get it now for just $120 (regularly $190).

Holiday travel is on the horizon, so now is a great time to upgrade your old luggage. We've rounded up the best deals on Samsonite suitcase deals to upgrade your travel for fall and beyond.

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside."

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric carry-on: It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new. The carry-on can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip. It comes in seven color options.

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under 7 pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 27% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in: It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase. It comes with a 10-year warranty. It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.

The Samsonite Freeform, a durable polycarbonate Samsonite luggage line, also wins over reviewers. This piece of luggage is extra roomy with multiple pockets that help make organizing a breeze. The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

"I am loving my 21-inch spinner so far. I took it on a two week vacation and it was the perfect size," one Amazon buyer says. "It's so lightweight! The hard shell is great for protecting your stuff. I also like the built in lock. For the price, this was an incredible value!"

Why we like the Samsonite Freeform carry-on luggage: It's expandable up to 1.5 inches. The luggage piece features a TSA-approved three-dial combination recessed lock for added security.

The polycarbonate Samsonite Omni carry-on includes TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels and an interior mesh divider with cross straps.

"I've had this suitcase for 5+ years and it still feels new. The suitcase is very durable and lightweight," one Amazon reviewer says. "I've taken it all across the world and have had no problems. The zippers and wheels are very smooth. I highly recommend this suitcase to everyone."

The bag comes with a 10-year limited warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship. It typically retails for $170, but you can get it on sale right now on Amazon for as low as $109. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Omni carry-on: This is one of the bestselling and best-reviewed suitcases on Amazon. It's a premium luggage option available for less than $150. It comes in a wide range of color options to fit your tastes.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicked off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there are tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

