Breathe easy with this Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deal on the Dyson TP09 air purifier and fan

Ditch stuffy air and upgrade your home with a Dyson purifying fan. One of our favorite air purifiers, the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 is $250 off right now during the Amazon October Prime Day 2023 sale.

Air purifiers are excellent tools for helping filter out airborne pollutants and improving your indoor air quality. These devices can reduce the presence of pet dander, dust mites, allergens, air pollutants and more in your home.

Instead of entering your lungs, airborne particles enter the air filter, leaving you with crisp, clean air in your home. They're especially helpful to have in the fall if you live in a region prone to wild fires. Right now, you can score a bestselling Dyson air purifier and fan at a deep discount during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

This Dyson air purifier and fan goes above and beyond most, even destroying formaldehyde that your furniture may be releasing into the air. It also has a carbon filter that removes gases and odors. This True HEPA air purifier diagnoses your room's air quality for you as it works and reports back as it cleans. It also doubles as a powerful oscillating fan.

"I used to wake up stuffy in the morning from seasonal allergies but keeping this air purifier on at night has helped me breathe easy in the morning. I'm also a light sleeper and it is very quiet," one Amazon reviewer shares.

It's $500 right now (regularly $750).

What we like about the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan:

It's a top-of-the-line air purifier that filters out allergens, smoke and even formaldehyde.

The air purifier automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality within your home and alerts you in real time on the LCD screen and in the Dyson app.

The air purifier function can be used with or without the fan option.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

