Amazon October Prime Day 2023 includes a deal on customer-loved pillows
A good quality pillow is an absolute must-have for getting a good night's sleep. Nobody likes to wake up with neck pain from a night of tossing and turning on old, flat pillows. Plus, having an extra pair of pillows around is also a good idea during this time of year, as you don't want guests sleeping on uncomfortable pillows if they come for a holiday visit.
Now is the perfect time to upgrade from your old pillows, as Amazon just marked down its most popular pillow set during the October Prime Day sale. Right now, you can score a two-pack of the Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for 35% off.
Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (set of two): $40 (35% off)
These bestselling pillows feature a soft 250-thread count cover, and are filled with a fluffy down alternative for luxurious comfort.
"I've never slept on something that feels so luxurious," says an Amazon customer. "My neck pain is gone. I look forward to going to bed and don't feel any back pain! It's truly the best pillows ever."
Why we like the Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows:
When is Amazon Big Deal Days?
The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?
During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.
Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?
While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.
If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.
What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?
Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.
- Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
- Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 12.
Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?
You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.
Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?
Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.
On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."
If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.
Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now
Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.
