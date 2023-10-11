This last-minute October Prime Day Apple AirTag tracker deal is the perfect opportunity to stock up

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 is almost over, and some of the best October Prime Day deals are . But we've found one that's still going strong, especially if you're someone who tends to lose your keys, wallet or Apple AirPods -- Apple AirTags trackers are perfect for that. They're also excellent for tracking lost luggage during your winter travels.

These helpful devices typically retail for $100 for a pack of four. But today, during the Amazon October Prime Day sale, you can get a Apple AirTags four-pack for just $89.

These mini-trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map. If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged item via the phone's "precision finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).

Apple AirTags are water-resistant and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four-pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.

Apple AirTag, $29 (reduced from $30)

More of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech

Now is a great time to score Prime Day deals on Apple tech. But remember, Amazon's early Black Friday sale ends at 11:59 p.m. tonight, so time is running out to save.

Apple

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods Pro 2, especially when they're on sale for just $189.

Why we like the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

AirPods Pro 2 now come in a USB-C charge case option, as well as Lightning.

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

Apple

Designed for adventurers, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not only more rugged than the Apple Watch Series 9, it's also packed with additional potentially life-saving features. In addition to the titanium casing, the battery life of Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up to 36 hours (72 hours in Low Power Mode), which is significantly longer than the regular versions of the watch. You also get a much brighter, always-on retina display that's equipped with a Night Mode for better viewing in low light situations.

In addition to GPS tracking and dual speakers, this new version of the Ultra 2 smartwatch features an action button, side button, a three-microphone array and an 86-decibel siren that can be heard from up to 600 feet away. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 9, you also get an integrated depth gauge and a selection of unique band options that are designed for comfort and extra durability in even the harshest of environments.

This higher-end version of the Apple Watch includes all of the communication, safety, health, fitness and related sensors and internal equipment built into the Apple Watch Series 9 and then some. The smartwatch lists for $799 on Apple's website, but it is marked down to $750 on Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days.

Why we like the Apple Watch Ultra 2

It features an always on Retina LTPO OLED display with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.



It runs using Apple's new S9 chip and a 4-core Neural Engine.



The Maps app displays topographic maps that showcase details, like points of interest and trailheads.



A three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ is included.



Apple

The ninth generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back.

Thanks to its all-day battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. It's certainly worth the money at this low of an asking price, and still close enough to the next model up that it's plenty speedy enough for most applications and games.

Normally priced at $329 at the Apple Store, you can get it for $249 at Amazon right now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

It's priced much lower than the tenth generation iPad, perfect for budget-minded shoppers.

Apple iPads are easy and intuitive to use, especially for Apple iPhone owners.

It features a bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display that makes video look great.

Amazon

This is the late-2020 version of the popular Apple MacBook Air. It comes with a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for internal storage. It's available in three housing colors – silver, space gray or rose gold.

This MacBook is powered by Apple's M1 processor with an 8-core CPU. You'll enjoy up to an 18-hour battery life. The computer comes with MacOS Big Sur preinstalled, but it can be upgraded (for free) to MacOS Sonoma. The computer supports Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity.

Why we like the Apple MacBook Air (2020): This is one of the lightest and thinnest MacBooks available. It weighs a mere 2.8 pounds and measures 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches (when closed), so it's easy to tote around.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

