Best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 beauty deals that will help upgrade your skin and hair

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon's Big Deal Days (also known as October Prime Day 2023) is here! And it's the perfect time to revamp your skincare and haircare routine for the fall. Colder temperatures often lead to dry skin and hair, so now is the time to rethink your beauty routine. Plus, you can save up to 43% on tons of beauty favorites during the Prime sales event.

We're seeing amazing discounts on skincare, haircare and beauty gadgets that you can shop today, including a one-step hair dryer and styler that's a proven hit with staffers and readers. From a bestselling Revlon hot air brush to a TikTok famous face serum, there are so many beauty deals at Amazon right now during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 beauty deals

Here are our favorite picks from Amazon's Prime Day beauty deals.

Amazon

Shark is best-known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing," an Amazon reviewer says. "I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the Airwrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now."

Get it for just $160 (regularly $230) today.

Why we like the Shark HyperAir hot air brush:

The hot air brush comes with three heat and three airflow settings.

It is designed to minimize heat damage.

It features a cool shot button that helps close the cuticle and smooth your hair at the end of styling.

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers. A CBS Essentials staff writer calls it "life-changing." It's currently marked down to $28.

"I hate blow drying my hair. This unit, however, takes all that away and I am styled and out the door in less than ten minutes," an Amazon reviewer says. "I have hair to my shoulders so it usually takes me at least 25 minutes with a regular blow dryer - I never travel without it."

Get it today for 30% off at Amazon.

Why we like the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and hot air brush:

It's an excellent budget-friendly alternative to more expensive options like the Shark HyperAir or Dyson Airwrap.

The hot air brush has earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with over 336,000 reviews.

Amazon

This TikTok-approved snail mucin serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

"I was initially skeptical about using anything related to snails on my face, but the results spoke for themselves," an Amazon reviewer says. "This serum is like a hydrating blanket for the skin! From the very first use, I could feel an added layer of moisture without it feeling greasy. My skin felt plump, and there was a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines."

Why we like the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum:

With an Amazon rating of 4.6 stars and over 50,000 reviews, it's safe to say that Amazon shoppers approve of this TikTok famous product.

It's unscented, which is great for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities.

It is not tested on animals.

Crest via Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips with light, a popular teeth whitening option, is on sale for Amazon October Prime Day. This kit consists of 20 strips and a lightweight, disposable, water-resistant, handheld device that weakens stains with a light. All told, it's enough for 10 treatments; results last for up to 36 months.

Why we like the Crest 3D Whitestrips with light:

They have a 4.4-star rating with over 15,000 reviews.

Crest reports that the whitening results can last up to 36 months.

It's a great way to whiten at home and not pay a ton of money at the dentist.

Amazon

This facial cleansing brush is designed to enhance the absorption of skincare products for maximum effectiveness and hydration. It also works as a facial massager.

"I have been using it twice a day for not even a week and my skin has never felt so soft," one Amazon reviewer says. "Blemishes are gone and my skin is literally glowing."

It's $164 at Amazon now, regularly $219.

Why we like the Foreo Luna 3 cleansing brush:

It lifts away dirt and oil from the skin.

The cleansing brush is designed to smooth the appearance of fine lines.

Amazon

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit that includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. Plus, our staff loves it.

Why we like the NuFace Trinity starter set:

The set includes NuFace's most popular toning device.

Reviewers report that they see a noticeable difference in their facial contouring with use of the device and activator.

The activator gel is made with clean ingredients.

Amazon

Ouai is a top-rated (and social media loved) haircare brand to shop on Amazon. The brand uses carefully crafted ingredients to deliver nourishing products to keep your hair hydrated and strengthened. The brand's detox shampoo is a popular option for removing buildup on hair. The sulfate-free shampoo is formulated with apple cider vinegar to help soothe itchy scalps and remove product build-up.

"As someone who styles and colors my hair frequently, keeping my strands deeply cleansed is a must," one Amazon reviewer says. "That's why I was thrilled to discover Ouai's detox shampoo. It made refreshing my hair a breeze."

Why we like the Ouai detox shampoo:

It uses chelating agents to help remove heavy metals, minerals and chlorine found in hard water.

It is cruelty free and color safe.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon to shop now

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now



Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.