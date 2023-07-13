Grab the sleek Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop for $1,200 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023
If you're looking to explore deep space with games like "Starfield" this fall, or you're still navigating your backlog and titles like "Diablo IV", a great gaming computer is always a great investment. The Razer Blade 17, a svelte yet souped up laptop that not only looks good but performs great too, is on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day for just $2,000. That's 38% off its normal price tag, and a savings of $1,200.
The Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop comes with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD to ensure you can install any games you'd like and keep them on board. Plus, its 17-inch QHD 240Hz display shows off your favorite titles in eye-popping clarity. Enjoy 2560 x1600 resolution with the larger screen, which makes for a great desktop replacement option and a bombastic on-the-go gaming station.
As far as connectivity goes, you get a built-in HDMI port, three USB-A ports, a two Thunderbolt USB-C ports and connections for a headset and Ethernet cable for wired gaming. It's wrapped up in a great-looking black aluminum chassis that's lightweight and attractive, especially with the glowing Razer logo on the front. At this price, it's well worth picking up one of the better-looking, less kitted-out gaming laptops on the market, but hurry. This Prime Day sale will be over soon.
Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop
Key features of the Razer Blade 17:
- Comes with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU
- Powered by a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor
- Includes 16GB of DDR5 RAM
- Features a 1TB SSD
- Built with a 17-inch QHD display with 2560x1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate
Razer Blade 17, $2,000 (reduced from $3,200)
More of the best gaming computers of 2023
If you want an alternative to the discounted Razer Blade 17, there are plenty of other excellent options to choose from. Whether you prefer a desktop or a different brand of laptop, you can shop beyond Prime Day deals and get the best gaming computers the industry has to offer. Explore the best gaming PC towers from top PC brands like Lenovo and HP.
Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop is a top-rated, premium gaming PC. It features an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060Ti graphics card. It includes 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
One Amazon reviewer called this the best gaming computer they've ever had and shared. "Gaming is crisp and clear like you're living the game. I have had no lagging errors or problems loading games. This computer can quite literally run anything from Minecraft to virtual reality with ease."
Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop, $2,090
Corsair One i200 compact gaming desktop
The Corsair One gaming line is best popular among PC gamers. The Corsair One i200 is a compact gaming desktop loaded with a Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It offers fast performance and lifelike visuals. The gaming PC tower also offers an impressive 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.
Corsair One i200 compact gaming desktop, $3,492
15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a fast 12th generation Core i7 processor and a Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop offers a 3ms overdrive response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate for high-performance gaming.
15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
You can get this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer right now on Amazon for less than $750 -- that's more than 10 percent off the machine's already budget-friendly list price. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.
15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $738 (reduced from $840)
How to choose the best gaming PC for you
Not sure how to choose the best gaming computer or laptop for your needs and budget? Check out our gaming computer buying guide below to find answers to common questions.
How much RAM do you need for gaming in 2023?
You'll want at least 8 GB of RAM for gaming, though 16 GB or more is recommended for many current titles.
What specs should a decent gaming PC have?
You'll want to choose a gaming PC with a solid graphics card. Nvidia GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards are preferred for gaming. In addition to a great graphics card, a decent gaming PC should have at least 8 GB of RAM, 1080p HD or 4K display resolution and a fast processor. AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i5/i7 processors are common in the best gaming PC options.
Should you get a gaming laptop or a desktop?
Whether you should get a gaming laptop or desktop largely depends on your personal gaming preferences. A gaming desktop is more customizable, while a gaming laptop is more portable. Previously, desktop gaming PCs provided better performance, but gaming laptops have caught up quite a bit in that regard. If you want to be able to easily upgrade or build out your PC, consider a desktop. If you're a college student or someone that travels a lot, the portability of a laptop may be better suited to your needs.
