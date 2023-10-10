Amazon October Prime Day 2023 car seat deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Graco via Amazon

Car seats for children are on sale at Amazon during the Prime Big Deal Days event. Car seats can be expensive, but don't sweat it. We've scouted out some top-rated options on sale for Amazon October Prime Day 2023. Your little one's safety comes first, but it doesn't have to break the bank. These customer-loved car seats from Graco, Evenflo and more are all discounted right now.

Related: How we choose our products

All of these car seats have a four-star rating or higher. Plus, we've chosen car seats that grow with your child, and they can be converted to suit all their needs no matter their weight or height.

Evenflo Store via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated car seat is on sale for Amazon October Prime Day. Its harness adjusts to growing children, and the booster seat features a shoulder seat belt guide to keep it in the proper position for your child. It includes two built-in cup holders to keep drinks and snacks within reach. Plus, it meets all federal safety standards.

Its five-point harness car seat is versatile, suitable for toddlers aged 2 to 4 (22-50 pounds, 28-50 inches tall). It can also function as a high-back booster seat for children aged 4 to 8 (40-110 pounds, 44-57 inches tall), or a forward-facing car seat for kids aged 2 to 8 (22-110 pounds).

It regularly retails for $115, but it's just $100 today.

Why we like this car seat:

It's a great $100 option.

It's convertible and can suit a range of heights and weights.

It features built-in cup holders.

Graco via Amazon

Your car seat doesn't have to be bulky. This Graco car seat is designed to be 10% slimmer than other car seats from the brand. It features SnugLock technology to help you install it in your car in less than one minute. This car seat is Graco ProtectPlus engineered, meaning a combination of the most rigorous crash tests have been performed on this device to ensure that it can help to protect your child in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes.

This 4.9-star-rated car seat includes a removable seat-belt trainer that offers a unique training stage after graduating from a booster to help your child properly position their seat belt.

It's on sale now for $280 (regularly $400).

Why we like this car seat:

It's designed to withstand and protect against a variety of crashes.

It's slimmer than other car seats.

It can be installed in less than a minute.

Graco via Amazon

Another top-rated Graco option is on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. This 4.9-star-rated car seat grows with your child from rear-facing harness (5-40 pound) to forward-facing harness (22-65 pound) to high-back booster (40-100 pound). It features a slim design with integrated cup holders that rotate away.

This car seat is Graco ProtectPlus engineered, meaning a combination of the most rigorous crash tests have been performed on this device to ensure that it can help to protect your child in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes.

It's on sale for $165 (regularly $220).

Why we like this car seat:

It's designed to be slim.

It can grow with your child through all their car seat needs.

It includes rotating cup holders.

Britax via Amazon

One4Life convertible to booster car seat is designed to grow with your child from 5 to 120 pounds, and up to 63 inches tall. It can convert from a rear-facing infant car seat, to a forward-facing five-point harness seat, to a high-back belt-positioning booster seat. This car seat features two layers of side-impact protection around the head, neck and torso. The car seat cover is machine washable.

"The installation is absolutely simple and the seat is locked down tight," an Amazon customer says. "There is no messing around with making sure you've put your vehicle's lap belt into locking mode - you simply feed the belt through the path and lock the seat bottom into place and that is it."

It's $100 off for October Prime Day.

Why we like this car seat:

It's easy to install.

The cover is machine washable.

It's designed to grow with your child.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon to shop now

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.

Best October Prime Day tech deals to shop now

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is one of your best opportunities this holiday season to save big on the hottest tech of 2023. Here are the best deals to shop now, while they're available.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now

Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.

Best early Black Friday deals at other retailers



Amazon isn't the only retailer holding an early Black Friday sale today. Here are more retailers offering deals.