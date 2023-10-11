Surf these streaming deals for Amazon October Prime Day 2023, shop Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies? You'll need something to stream with first. Good thing it's Amazon October Prime Day 2023, and you can snap up all the streaming devices you need for less. The deals event boasts plenty of deep discounts on streaming sticks, streaming boxes and smart TVs -- and pretty much anything else you can think of, too.

But which streaming product is right for you? The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up some of our favorite gadgets on sale right now. Ready to get your shop on? Keep reading to check out our favorite streaming deals during October Prime Day 2023.

The best October Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals

There's no better time to shop for a new streaming device. Customer-loved options are deeply discounted right now thanks to the latest Prime Day sale. Get best-of-the-year pricing on streaming sticks, streaming boxes and more.

Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score the best deals during the October Prime Day.

The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than the previous generation for ultra-fast streaming in Full HD. It also happens to be 50% off right now.

This device can be used to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and more.

The Alexa voice remote makes it easy to launch shows or adjust settings without picking up the remote. And if you don't want to mess with any additional options, you don't have to. This remote truly is plug-and-play.

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote:

It's 50% more powerful than the previous generation of Fire TV Sticks.

It's simple to set up and launch your favorite content.

It's compatible with Alexa so you can use your voice to control apps and content.

Need something quick and easy to watch your favorite shows with? This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

It does offer great-looking 4K Ultra HD support for Dolby Vision, HDR and more, but there's nothing confusing or complicated about setup -- which might be exactly what you're looking for.

The Alexa-enabled voice remote lets you search through and launch your fave shows with just your voice. Plus, you can ask Alexa to help control your smart home devices connected to the hub.

Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $23 with Amazon Prime, so you can get it for over half off its normal price.

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:

It comes with 4K Ultra HD support for a bright, crisp picture.

The Alexa-enabled remote lets you search for and launch your favorite shows via voice.

It's less than the price of a fancy dinner out right now -- and can handle all your streaming needs.

Need something a little more substantial than just a remote and a plug-in device? You can't go wrong with a streaming box -- or, in this case, a cube.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a significant bump in quality. With an octa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. It provides a true-to-life, cinematic 4K experience and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

It's also Amazon's fastest-ever streaming media player. We're talking twice as much power as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max -- and it's the first device from the brand to feature Wi-Fi 6E support.

You can use it as a media hub or a way to control your smart home, too. It includes an HDMI port to help you connect and control the rest of the devices in your home.

You can also go entirely hands-free -- just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV Cube:

It's Amazon's fastest-ever streaming media player with twice as much power as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Its octa-core processor serves up fast, crisp-looking 4K content.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E for a better, more stable connection.

This Apple TV 4K streaming box is one of the easiest streaming devices to set up and use, but it's also one of the sleekest in terms of design.

If you aren't swayed by how seamless it looks, consider the fact that it's outfitted with an A12 Bionic chip which boosts your audio, video and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound.

You can also listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Why we like the Apple TV 4K (2021):

The unit itself is attractive and seamless when using with the iOS ecosystem.

Its powerful A12 Bionic chip helps boost audio, video and graphics.

It uses Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

The Roku Express, now just $21, offers a seamless HD streaming experience that's user-friendly and easy-to-setup.

The simple remote includes shortcuts to popular channels. When paired with a compatible Amazon Alexa device, buyers can also use voice control with the Roku Express.

There are few simpler or cheaper ways to watch your favorite TV shows and movies straight from your living room.

"This Roku is such a game changer! It was so easy to set up and it so easy to use," an Amazon reviewer says. "I got it because I have an older smart TV that was slow and decided to finally make the change when my smart TV stopped playing Hulu. This Roku is always super quick to turn on and so much faster than my old smart TV!"

Why we like the Roku Express:

It's a small, affordable and unobtrusive streaming solution.

Its remote includes streaming shortcuts to several platforms.

It's easy to set up and great for elderly or less tech-savvy users.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

