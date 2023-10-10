Everything in this story is under $100 during Amazon's October Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Keurig via Walmart

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is on now. The Prime Day savings event is one of the biggest online shopping moments of the year, and the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials or kickstart your holiday shopping. Alongside Black Friday, it's your best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods, beauty and wellness and just about everything else.

The experts at CBS Essentials -- that's us! -- have rounded up the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals under $100. We've found something for every budget. But don't delay -- the hottest deals are selling out fast.

Best Amazon Prime Day for October 2023 deals under $100

You don't need to break the bank to snag fantastic deals on Amazon this October Prime Day. Check out our top picks for items under $100. Many of these products are favorites among CBS Essentials readers, top sellers and highly rated by reviewers.

Crest via Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips with light, a popular teeth whitening option, are on sale for Amazon October Prime Day. This kit consists of 20 strips and a lightweight, disposable, water-resistant, handheld device that weakens stains with a light. All told, it's enough for 10 treatments; results last for up to 36 months.

Why we like the Crest 3D Whitestrips with light:

They have a 4.4-star rating with over 15,000 reviews.

Crest reports that the whitening results can last up to 36 months.

It's a great way to whiten at home and not pay a ton of money at the dentist.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them. These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $68.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to better to control the appliance remotely.

"I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," a verified purchaser says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

What we like about the Lefant M210 robot vacuum:

Reviewers report that it's easy to setup.



It's an affordable robot vacuum option for pet households.



The robovac offers six cleaning modes and works on hardwood floors and carpet.



Walmart

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Its removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and can even hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Get it for $60 (regularly $100) at Amazon.

"I love that it is compact, I chose mint green as a color and it looks great. Overall great addition to my countertops. I like the versatility -- coffee, tea, hot chocolate...which I can't do with my Nespresso," an Amazon customer says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.



It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or on vacation.

It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.



It's available in six fun colors.

Amazon

The Apple AirTag is still the gold standard when it comes to smart trackers. Launched in 2021, its dominance hasn't waned. Designed exclusively for Apple users, this compact tracker syncs flawlessly with devices like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. It may be about the size of a quarter, but that doesn't keep it from being a powerful tracker.

With the U1 ultra wideband chip, the AirTag offers Precision Finding, making the search for your lost items pinpoint accurate. And with the expansive Find My network, whether it's a wayward wallet or elusive keys, they're within your grasp, even if you're searching for a device that may be off. Because sometimes thieves think they're being clever, and that'll keep you from finding your phone.

You can buy these smart trackers individually, but you'll get the best deal on a four-pack right now. The four-pack typically retails for $99 at Apple, but it's marked down to $89 on Amazon.

Why we like Apple AirTags:

AirTags seamlessly integrate with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking, even if your tracker is not near your phone.

Its battery lasts up to a year and is replaceable.

Its Precision Finding feature utilizes the U1 chip for pinpoint accuracy.



If you're looking for an easy way to make all of your favorite meals at home this holiday season, look no further. Amazon is offering a deep, invite-only discount on this top-rated Philips air fryer. It's compact -- ideal for those with smaller kitchens.

This device grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and, of course, air fries. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. It boasts a capacity of 4.1 liters, or roughly 4.3 quarts.

"This air fryer is very quiet and is fast. The basket size is perfect for 1 or 2 servings," says one Amazon reviewer. "So far we've used this for sweet potato fries, grilled chicken, steak and roasted vegetables (cauliflower and broccoli). Everything turned out delicious."

Why we like the Philips 3000 Series Essential air fryer:

The air fryer features seven easy cooking presets.

It is compact enough for small kitchens.

It's versatile with a 13-in-1 design that offers several different cooking functions in one compact device.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now

