Inflatable spa under $200?! This Walmart early Black Friday deal will make you popular this fall

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

The Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale is on now through Oct. 12, with early Black Friday deals on home goods, robot vacuums, Apple iPads, toys for the the kids and Christmas gifts for the whole family.

This 177-gallon inflatable hot tub by SaluSpa is one of Walmart's most popular deals at the sale. Big enough to hold up to four people, the hot tub features 120 jets that release massaging bubbles at temperatures up to 104 degrees.

This hot tub will make your backyard or patio the place to be as weather gets colder. Worried about your new hot tub freezing up in this winter? Don't -- this model has an automatic heating feature to prevent damage.

Says on Walmart reviewer about their purchase: "Easy to set up. Easy to maintain. Great for cold weather too. Everything you need to get started is in the box."

Normally priced at $524, the SaluSpa Mossy Oak inflatable hot tub is on sale now for $198 at Walmart. Rated 4.1 stars.

More of the best hot tub deals to shop now

Is the above hot tub not quite right for you? Not to worry: We found plenty of the best hot tubs of 2023 on sale now that you can buy online. Take a look at our finds below.

Wayfair

Inflatable hot tubs are great, but how about a more permanent solution for your outdoor space? You can fit six people in this acrylic hot tub with 46 jets. Its corners offer a neck and shoulder massage. The gray, wood-effect hot tub is made from a UV-resistant polymer that promises to be maintenance free. Comes with a filter and cover.

"I was skeptical about buying a hot tub online," says one Wayfair reviewer. "But this would easily rival the $10,000 ones we looked at in stores."

Originally $8,500, this hot tub is on sale at Wayfair now for $4,700. That's a savings of 45%.

Amazon

This Coleman model, a No. 1 Amazon bestseller, has 140 jets and fits up to four people. You can even leave it out during the winter, as it has an automatic heating function for its inner components. Its included cover locks in heat so it's ready to use whenever you like. Max temperature is 104 degrees.

"After about a year of owning this tub, it still works like a charm," says one Amazon reviewer. "This is even after moving it to a new house. Still heats up just fine and keeps its temperature. Bubbles are still great and the vessel seems to hold air without leaks."

Originally priced at $600, you can get one at Amazon now during the Prime Big Deal Days sale for $540.

AquaRest 2-person spa, $2,565

Wayfair

This stone-look, two-person hot tub comes in three colors and has 20 jets. It features an LED-backlit waterfall with nine color options, plus cup holders. It comes with a cover and filter, and reaches a maximum temperature of 104 degrees.

The hot tub features foam insulation and a locking cover that meet the strict California Energy Commission (CEC) standard. That means it won't stress your energy bills this winter as much as comparable hot tub models.

"Very happy with this hot tub!" says one Wayfair reviewer. "It's not to heavy empty to move around, set up was a breeze, the waterfall and lights are charming, the jets are powerful and it holds heat very well."

Originally $3,500, you can get this 4.4-star-rated hot tub for $2,565 at Wayfair now. That's a savings of 27%.

AquaRest 2-person spa, $2,934 (reduced from $3,500)

Related content on CBS Essentials