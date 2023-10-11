Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 mattress deals will help you sleep better for less

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 sale is on now, and it includes must-see mattress deals. Don't worry -- you don't need to sift through pages and pages of on-sale mattresses to find the right one for you. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best Prime Big Deal Days mattress deals on Amazon.

Mattress prices can be a nightmare. Luckily, we've found customer-loved mattresses at dreamy prices on Amazon. We've found a mattress for every budget, no matter if you're buying a twin bed, California king, memory foam mattress or something hybrid. We've even found a hot deal on the bestselling Nectar Sleep mattress, which you can get right now for 22% off.

The best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 mattress deals



CBS Essentials has found top-rated mattresses on sale at Amazon. These customer-loved mattresses all feature a four-star or higher rating and tons of positive customer reviews.

The Purple mattress: $1,258 (10% off)

This 4.5-star-rated Purple mattress is on sale right now for October Amazon Prime Day. The hypoallergenic, memory foam mattress features two inches of Purple's GelFlex Grid technology, which is designed to give you maximum cushioning and support. The Grid can cradle pressure points such as hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned.

It's also a great option for hot sleepers -- the mattress features 1,400+ air channels built into the temperature-neutral Grid and breathable foams used in the base. Choose from several mattress sizes. Price varies by size.

Now that you've found your perfect mattress, make your bed. All Purple accessories including pillows, sheets, duvets and more are up to 25% off for October Prime Day.

Why we like this Purple mattress:

It's a great option for people with allergies.

It can keep your body cradled and aligned, helping you sleep comfortably.

It's made with air channels that will help keep you cool.

Casper Nova Hybrid mattress: $1,716 (20% off)

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress features two layers of foam that create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The mattress is 20% off right. Choose from five sizes. The mattress shown is a full.

"Extremely comfortable. Does not shift weight when partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied," a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress.

Why we like the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress:

It features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time.

It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine.

Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.

Amazon has a CBS Essentials customer-loved mattress brand on sale right now.

This 4.4-star-rated Tuft and Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft and Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

The mattress is available in sizes twin through California king. Prices vary.

Why we like the Tuft and Needle Legacy Original mattress:

It's temperature regulating, making it a great choice for hot sleepers.

It is made with an open-cell structure that adjusts to you as you move throughout the night.



This on-sale Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology.

This mattress is available in sizes twin, twin XL, queen, king and California king. It is currently only on sale in the twin and king sizes. Prices vary.

"We were unsure about getting a mattress in a box! But we liked that it had a 365-night trail," an Amazon customer says. "We unwrapped the mattress and let it sit for a full 72 hours before sleeping it. We both sleep really well on it and love the mattress."

Why we like the

It comes with a one-year trial period.

The mattress is made with high-quality gel memory foam.

The Serta Arctic memory foam mattress delivers all-night cooling relief to the hot sleeper. Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with a whopping 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

The cooling mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials. Sleep easy on this mattress available in twin XL, queen, king and California king sizes.

Why we like the Serta Article Premier mattress:

It's a great choice for hot sleepers.

It comes with a 100-night trial.

The mattress' ultra-high-density memory foam provides ample support.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

