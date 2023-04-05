CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dreaming of a better night's sleep? It's time to invest in one of the best mattresses in 2023. There are several factors to consider when buying a new mattress. You're going to need to know what mattress type you're looking for. Are you looking for spring mattresses, the best memory foam mattress or the best hybrid mattress you can buy? What kind of sleeper are you? Do you know your sleep position? Back sleepers, side sleepers and stomach sleepers all have different mattress needs.

Restorative sleep doesn't have to be a dream. Shop the best mattresses in 2023 and start sleeping better now. No matter if you're looking for a firm mattress, a soft mattress, pocketed coils, foam, a Purple mattress, a Nectar mattress or a Leesa hybrid mattress, we've found the best mattress for you.

What to consider before buying a new mattress

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation," Casey explained.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

Best budget mattresses in 2023

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor. Shop the best budget mattresses in 2023.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen- and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $331 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $390 (reduced from $899)

The best mattresses for stomach sleepers in 2023

What's the best mattress for stomach sleepers? One with tons of support. We've found some top-rated options below. Don't sleep on your stomach? These mattresses also work for back sleepers and combination sleepers.

Helix Dusk mattress

Helix

Helix says the Helix Dusk mattress is best for back and stomach sleepers.

According to the brand, this four-layer hybrid mattress features Helix's most popular feel choice -- not too firm and not too soft. The Helix Dusk reacts and contours to your body but limits motion transfer thanks to its latex-foam alternative comfort layer and body shape layer with hundreds of individually wrapped coils.

It's on sale now.

Helix Dusk mattress (queen), $1,099 (regularly $1,374)

Sweetnight mattress in a box



Sweetnight via Amazon

Sweetnight says this mattress resists sagging -- a must for anyone who enjoys sleeping on their stomach but doesn't want to feel like they've sunken into their mattress.

The bedroom essential is constructed with individually wrapped innersprings and features gel memory foam for support and pressure relief. The medium-firm feeling mattress is available in full, queen and king sizes.

Sweetnight mattress (queen), $319 (regularly $503)

The best mattress for side sleepers in 2023

Side sleepers frequently need mattresses that focus on pressure relief and promote correct spinal alignment. Check out these options below.

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

Casey described this top-rated Saatva mattress as "comfortable" and said it "may reduce shoulder or neck pain."

Saatva's Classic mattress is a must-have for people who want a firm mattress. No matter which side you sleep on, your whole body is supported. The Saatva has a comfort-level feature that allows you to select your desired mattress firmness before purchase.

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,495 (regularly $1,995)

Helix Midnight mattress

Helix

Helix says the Helix Midnight is best for side sleepers or those who toss and turn at night. The middle comfort and transition layers are designed to cushion the pressure points of your shoulders and hips.

This mattress is on sale now.

Helix Midnight mattress, $1,099 (regularly $1,374)

Tuft & Needle Mint mattress

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle recommends this mattress for back and side sleepers, as well as those who share a bed. The mattress is topped with adaptive foam to reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief. Its reinforced support edges help you get in and out of bed without disturbing your partner.

This mattress features a removable, washable cover.

Tuft & Needle Mint mattress (queen), $1,595 (reduced from $1,795)

What are the best mattresses for hot sleepers?

Sweating all night is a nightmare. These mattress options promote a cool and relaxing sleep.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $4,207

Serta Arctic Premier mattress

Serta Store via Amazon

The Serta Arctic mattress delivers all-night cooling relief. According to the brand, Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

The mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials.

Serta Arctic Premier mattress (queen), $3,499 (regularly $3,899)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress



Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Best memory foam mattresses in 2023

Shopping for a memory foam mattress? Check out these popular options, including top-rated hybrid memory foam mattresses.

Nod by Tuft and Needle queen mattress

Tuft and Needle via Amazon

This memory foam mattress is made with two layers of open-cell foam. The first layer provides cushiony comfort while the second layer provides support.

The mattress is available in sizes twin to California king.

Nod by Tuft and Needle queen mattress, $499

Saatva memory foam hybrid mattress

Saatva

Saatva's memory foam hybrid mattress is made with the brand's AirCradle memory foam and its patented Lumbar Zone quilting and gel-infused memory foam for overall body pressure relief. According to the brand, this mattress is designed with Saatva's LuxeCool system which promotes airflow and draws away heat better than a regular memory foam mattresses.

Saatva says this medium-firm mattress is ideal for couples with different firmness preferences.

Saatva memory foam hybrid mattress (queen), $1,295 (regularly $1,795)

Purple mattress

Purple

Purple mattresses feature the company's Purple Grid technology, which layers hyper-elastic polymer between tiers of foam. The traditional Purple mattress features two levels of the brand's trademark gel, paired with dual-layer foam, while the Purple Plus boasts two extra layers of comfort foam.

Every mattress comes with a 100-night, risk-free sleep trial period.

Purple queen mattress, $1,399 (regularly $1,399)

Best hybrid mattresses in 2023

Hybrid mattresses have a foam layer and a spring layer. Shop hybrid mattresses from Casper, Emma Sleep and Leesa below.

Casper Original Hybrid mattress



Casper via Amazon

The brand's most-loved mattress, the Casper Original Hybrid, features three support zones to comfortably cradle your upper, middle and lower body. It's made with foam and springs.

The foam layer is designed for comfort while the springs add more lift and airflow to the mattress.

Casper Original Hybrid mattress (queen), $1,695

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress

Emma Sleep

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 50% off right now.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,699 (reduced from $1,899)

More sleep essentials to consider

These expert-recommended sleep essentials will help you achieve a good night's sleep.

Philips SmartSleep wake-up light

Philips via Amazon

"I believe everyone should have a sunrise wake up alarm," said Casey. "It has the option for sound but some of us are able to wake up to light only (how cool!). Our circadian rhythm is regulated by consistency and light. Bright light in the morning is important to stop melatonin production and assist with our final awakening."

The Philips SmartSleep alarm clock simulates a sunrise and sunset with five natural wake-up sounds to choose from. It includes an FM radio, tap snooze option and automatic dimmable display. It can also function as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings.

Philips SmartSleep wake-up light, $109

Loftie

Loftie

The Loftie alarm clock has a dimmable display, nightlight and a two-phase alarm. The first alarm phase is gentle, while the second phase really gets you up and at 'em. You can customize your alarm tone, volume and day-of-the-week settings.

The Loftie also functions as a white noise machine (or a provider of nature soundscapes). Its Bluetooth speaker plays music, podcasts and more. And if that isn't enough, the Loftie also offers a sleep timer, blackout mode and wellness content, including breath work, meditation music and guided meditation. Choose from two colors.

Loftie, $150

HoMedics Sound Spa sound machine and white noise machine

HoMedics via Walmart

"For those who don't like silence at night, I'd suggest a white noise machine that's run on electricity so the batteries don't die overnight and cause an awakening," Casey told CBS Essentials.

"For those who prefer music, we suggest low-level instrumental only music. The volume and pitch is important, as a higher pitch or volume may initiate awakenings overnight. This one I use for my therapy sessions and for sleep."

HoMedics Sound Spa sound machine and white noise machine, $18

Casper Snoozewear sleep mask

Casper

"Sleep masks are helpful for those who are on non-traditional sleep schedules," said Casey. "It's important to limit light as we are falling asleep, so our body knows it's time to wind down. Same goes for blackout curtains."

Need a recommendation? "This is my favorite sleep mask," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "It's extremely comfortable and doesn't snag or pull at my eyelashes or brows. It's great for blocking light," she shared. "When I wear it, I don't see light from the street, light from my boyfriend's table lamp or any morning sunshine until I take the mask off. Most importantly, it doesn't get all twisted around on my head like most sleep masks do."

Casper Snoozewear sleep mask, $49

