Anderson Cooper's emotional farewell to 60 Minutes after 20 years

For more than 20 years, Anderson Cooper has traveled the world for 60 Minutes in pursuit of stories that revealed the humanity behind the headlines.

In his farewell interview, Cooper recalled his awe of joining the program he idolized as a child and walking the same halls as legends including Mike Wallace, Morley Safer, Ed Bradley, and Bob Simon. He described the privilege of earning people's trust and the unforgettable moments in interviews when he felt like the cameras were no longer there.

As he delivers his final "I'm Anderson Cooper," he leaves behind not only a remarkable body of work, but also a heartfelt tribute to the storytelling, independence, and trust that have defined 60 Minutes for generations.

Photos and video courtesy of Goldberg-Polin Family, Yad Vashem, Dana Keller, and Getty Images

Producers Brit McCandless Farmer and Andy Court. Associate producers Rebecca Chertok Gonsalve and Jane Greeley. Edited by Scott Rosann and Warren Lustig.