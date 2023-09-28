Best Samsonite luggage deals ahead of October Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsonite

CBS Essentials readers love Samsonite luggage for its durable and high-quality travel bags. Whether you're looking for a new expandable model or a spinner suitcase, we found the best deals on top-rated Samsonite luggage ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Ready to save some extra cash on your new bags? Check out the top Samsonite deals below.

Unlike some brands that only cater to a specific budget or type of suitcase (polycarbonate or soft-shell), Samsonite offers a wide range of luggage options and price points. Some Samsonite designs cater to sophisticated business travelers, while others offer a more fun and casual look and feel. Samsonite even offers several styles made with recycled materials for eco-conscious travelers.

Samsonite gives you more bang for your buck. Even the most budget-friendly Samsonite options are equipped with essential features such as retractable handles and spinner wheels. If you're willing to pay more, you can get more high-end features -- think integrated Apple AirTags, LED lights and USB ports for charging your phone on the go.

Holiday travel is on the horizon, so now is a great time to upgrade your old luggage. We've rounded up the best deals on Samsonite suitcase deals to upgrade your travel for fall and beyond.

Amazon

The sleek and luxurious Stryde 2 medium glider is on sale now for Amazon Prime members. The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a premium suitcase worth investing in.

"The shape is unusual and easy to identify in a sea of traditional luggage. In addition, it allows for much more storage that can be expected on first look. It is also expandable in case of unexpected shopping or irresistible gifts," one Amazon purchaser says.

Be sure to add the Amazon coupon and save $50.

Why we like the Samsonite Stride medium glider: It features a polycarbonate shell with geometric sculpting for better structural integrity and durability. The suitcase also has a Recyclex polyester lining made from post-consumer recycled plastic.

Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside."

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric carry-on: It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new. The carry-on can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip. It comes in seven color options.

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under 7 pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 27% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in: It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase. It comes with a 10-year warranty. It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.

Samsonite

The Samsonite Freeform, a durable polycarbonate Samsonite luggage line, also wins over reviewers. This piece of luggage is extra roomy with multiple pockets that help make organizing a breeze. The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

"I am loving my 21-inch spinner so far. I took it on a two week vacation and it was the perfect size," one Amazon buyer says. "It's so lightweight! The hard shell is great for protecting your stuff. I also like the built in lock. For the price, this was an incredible value!"

Why we like the Samsonite Freeform carry-on luggage: It's expandable up to 1.5 inches. The luggage piece features a TSA-approved three-dial combination recessed lock for added security.

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Samsonite Omni carry-on includes TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels and an interior mesh divider with cross straps.

"I've had this suitcase for 5+ years and it still feels new. The suitcase is very durable and lightweight," one Amazon reviewer says. "I've taken it all across the world and have had no problems. The zippers and wheels are very smooth. I highly recommend this suitcase to everyone."

The bag comes with a 10-year limited warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship. It typically retails for $170, but you can get it on sale right now on Amazon for as low as $115. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Omni carry-on: This is one of the bestselling and best-reviewed suitcases on Amazon. It's a premium luggage option available for less than $100. It comes in a wide range of color options to fit your tastes.

Related content from CBS Essentials