Nancy Guthrie search activity ramps up near her home in Tucson, Arizona

Police activity ramped up late Friday night at a location about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, nearly two weeks into the search for the missing 84-year-old. It was unclear what drew law enforcement to the site.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS affiliate KOLD that the scene is connected to the Nancy Guthrie case, and they are "actively working a lead. I cannot say anything else."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a statement would be issued soon.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 1. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home in the middle of the night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.