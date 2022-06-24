Amazon is giving away $90 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Here's how to cash in

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. On July 12 and 13, Amazon will slash prices on top-rated tech, kitchen gadgets, apparel and more for Amazon Prime members.

This year's Amazon Prime Day may prove to be the best -- and most lucrative -- one yet. That's because Amazon is offering more than $90 worth of free money to Prime members. Read on to see all the ways you can get free money at Amazon now to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

There are at least four easy ways to earn free money at Amazon right now. You'll get a free $10 Amazon promotional credit when you buy an Amazon e-gift card for the first time ($50 minimum). Then, you can earn another $10 when you reload that gift card with $100 or more. You'll get another $10 when you complete you 2022 Prime Scorecard by exploring the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership.

Finally, you can get up to $60 by visiting and making purchases through Amazon's new Prime Day Offers hub. You can earn free money when you buy movie tickets, shop for goods made by Proctor & Gamble and explore alternative financing options from Affirm.

But don't delay: All these special promotional offers are available for a limited time.

Amazon free money deal No. 1: Spend $50 on gift cards, get $10

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal is back. Now through June 24, first-time gift card customers can get a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. You need to use code USEGC222 at checkout to get this deal.

The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $10 credit

Amazon free money deal No. 2: Reload $100 on a gift card, get $10

Amazon

Once you've purchased that Amazon gift card and scored your free $10 Amazon credit, why not go back and earn yet another $10 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.

Note that, like the first Amazon gift card offer above, this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

Amazon free money deal No. 3: Complete a Stampcard, get $10

Amazon

Amazon is offering Prime members $10 to explore the benefits of Prime before July 13, 2022. To collect the money, you'll need to activate and complete a Prime Stampcard.

There are four steps to completing your Prime Stampcard: Make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. Your $10 credit will appear within 24 hours of completing your Stampcard.

Amazon free money deal No. 4: Get up to $60 in Prime Day credits

Amazon

Looking to stack up even more Amazon credits for Prime Day 2022? Amazon has created a new free money hub filled with offers that promises up to $60 in credits. You can earn money by watching movies -- there's a $5 bounty if you buy a movie ticket to the new Pixar film "Lightyear" (doubled to $10 if you also buy "Lightyear" merch), and another $5 bounty if you buy a ticket to "Elvis." Consumer goods company Proctor and Gamble, meanwhile, is offering a $20 credit when you buy $75 worth of cleaning products.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

