"Bits and Pieces" of Whoopi Goldberg At 68 years old, and after about 100 films and 16 seasons on "The View," Whoopi Goldberg thinks there's still part of her you do not know. She's penned a memoir, "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me," which she calls a "thank you" to her late mother, Emma, and late brother, Clyde. Goldberg talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her remarkable path, from a housing project in New York's Chelsea neighborhood, to a retreat overlooking a peninsula on the island of Sardinia.