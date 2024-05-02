How to bet on the 2024 Kentucky Derby

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sierra Leone, with Tyler Gaffalione up, wins the 100th edition of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, a 200-point Kentucky Derby qualifier on the second day of the Keeneland Spring Meet, April 6, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. Sierra Leone will be one of the favorites in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is here. Part of the fun of watching the Derby is betting on a favorite to win, but knowing how to bet can seem anything but easy. From understanding common betting strategies to knowing how to pick a winner, it's worth it to understand the terms -- and who's favored to win -- before placing any bets.

We consulted the horse racing experts at SportsLine who shared their picks for this year's Kentucky Derby, and we're answering basic questions about betting so you can spend your day sipping a mint julep and picking your favorites.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Live TV coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).

Kentucky Derby betting strategies

Twenty horses are scheduled to run the 2024 Kentucky Derby. While betting on an expert's favorite can prove a solid choice, underdogs came in first place in the past two years: Rich Strike (2022) and Mage (2023). Betting on an underdog can prove lucrative if that pick comes in first, but betting on an underdog comes with more risk. Prior to 2022, the previous eight Kentucky Derby winners had all been top picks, or close to.

Many sportsbooks (companies or individuals who accept sports bets) are taking bets on this year's Derby. Thirty-eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting, but some states that don't allow sports betting -- including California -- offer legalized horse betting.

A few key betting strategies are:

Hedging a bet : Placing wagers on different horses in the same race.

: Placing wagers on different horses in the same race. Horizontal bet : Also known as multi-race bets, a horizontal bet predicts the first-place finisher in consecutive races.

: Also known as multi-race bets, a horizontal bet predicts the first-place finisher in consecutive races. Super High Five: Predict the order of the top five finishers.

Predict the order of the top five finishers. Exacta, trifecta and superfecta: Correctly choose the first two, three and four horses respectively in the correct order.

Who is predicted to win the Kentucky Derby?

Want some help placing your bets on the Derby this year? The experts at SportsLine shared their picks with us for potential Kentucky Derby winners.

Michelle Yu's pick to win: 2 Sierra Leone (3-1)

Yu boasts a long history of Derby success and has called the horse who has crossed the finish line first two of the last three years.

"You have to either like Fierceness or Sierra Leone, and I prefer the latter. This galloper will be happy to get the added ground, and there should be enough early pace for him. I am a little concerned about his rally-from-the-clouds running style since recent Derby winners have close to the pace, but he has the ability to overcome that."

Jody Demling's pick to win: 2 Sierra Leone (3-1)

Demling hit 10 of the last 15 Oaks-Derby doubles.

"The son of Gun Runner has been my top pick for a few months and I am not moving him down. Looked really good in the Blue Grass Stakes; he has trained well at Churchill and I believe when they turn for home he will be rolling down the center of the track -- headed to the Winner's Circle."

Bob Weir's pick to win: 11 Forever Young (10-1)

Weir has had multiple five-figure days at the track and is a member of the Beyer figure-making team.

"Forever Young is 5-for-5 and will try to pull off the Saudi-UAE-Kentucky Derby triple. He's versatile and might be able to lay closer than some expect in this spot. The estimated figures for his 3-year-old races are right in line with the top 3-year-old figures among the American horses, except for Fierceness. There is no reason to believe a horse coming from Dubai can't win this race, and he may be the best UAE Derby shipper to attempt this. He looks live and will be interesting at double-digit odds."

What do experts base their Kentucky Derby picks on?

The horse racing experts at SportsLine are fixtures in the industry, writing, talking about and studying horse racing for years. SportsLine's horse racing experts have confidence in predicting exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and sharing their picks to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby odds

Below are the current odds for this year's Derby according to the horse racing experts at SportsLine. Kentucky Derby odds are pari-mutuel, which means they aren't finalized until the race begins. Odds are based on how bettors are placing wagers on each horse.

Horse OPEN CURRENT Fierceness 5-2 5-2 Sierra Leone 3-1 3-1 Catching Freedom 8-1 8-1 Forever Young 10-1 10-1 Just a Touch 10-1 10-1 Dornoch 20-1 20-1 Mystik Dan 20-1 20-1 Just Steel 20-1 20-1 Honor Marie 20-1 20-1 Encino 20-1 20-1 Track Phantom 20-1 20-1 Stronghold 20-1 20-1 Resilience 20-1 20-1 Catalytic 30-1 30-1 T O Password 30-1 30-1 Endlessly 30-1 30-1 Domestic Product 30-1 30-1 Society Man 50-1 50-1 Grand Mo the First 50-1 50-1 West Saratoga 50-1 50-1

How and when to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby



Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates in the Winner's Circle after ridding Mage #8 to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023 in Louisville, KY. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and USA Network, and stream on Peacock, Sling TV and the live TV streaming platforms featured below. Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET (3:45 p.m. PT).

Derby coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Derby coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch Kentucky Derby live without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include NBC and USA Network, you can watch the Kentucky Derby live on streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Peacock, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV, or with a digital HDTV antenna.

What to know about the Kentucky Derby

It will be the 150th running of the Derby, which is just one in the 14-race lineup scheduled for the day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. The Derby, also known as the Run for the Roses, is the first race in horse racing's triple crown which also includes the Preakness Stakes (held the third Saturday in May) and the Belmont Stakes (the first or second Saturday in June).

Three-year-old thoroughbreds run the Derby for a distance of 1 1/4 miles. Featuring a purse of $5 million, the winner of today's Derby will earn $3.1 million. The race usually lasts around two minutes.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

American Thoroughbred Mage, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, won the 2023 Kentucky Derby -- the 149th running of the race.