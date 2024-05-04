Best deals at Wayfair's huge annual Way Day sale, happening today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, Way Day, has officially arrived, and we've found some pretty fantastic discounts across various shopping categories, including furniture, bath, bedding, kitchen and more. To save you time, we poured through Wayfair's massive inventory to round up the best deals at the Way Day sale. Each product we've selected is customer-loved and has four-star ratings or higher.

The sale only lasts from May 4 to 6, so if you see something you like this weekend, we recommend you jump on it. Wayfair's Way Day discounts are pretty steep, so we're sure sale items will sell out fast. Wayfair has also been known to change their prices daily, so the earlier you shop, the greater the discount you might get.

Best deals at the 2024 Wayfair Way Day sale

Check out our picks below and save up to 77% off during the 2024 Way Day sale. Everything listed below ships for free.

Willa Arlo Austell velvet wingback bed: $175 (75% off)

Wayfair

Add a layer of luxury to your room by splurging on this velvet bed from Willo Arlo. The brand's Austell velvet wingback bed feels cozy all the while giving your bedroom a sophisticated glam look. The heavily discounted bed comes in three sizes, including full, queen and king, and five colors, including black, green, white, navy blue and pink.

Price varies by color, but you'll get the best deal with the navy blue model seen here -- it's a whopping 75% off. You'll pay just $175 for this $700 bed during the 2024 Way Day sale.

The Willa Arlo Austell velvet wingback bed has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This bed is classy and looks great in our spare bedroom. The velvet material is great quality."

Another customer said, "Absolutely love this bed frame. Wasn't too bad to put together, as I did it myself in about a half hour. Very sturdy and the velvet is great quality! Recommended."

Mercury Row Perdue velvet square arm convertible sofa: $286 (69% off)

Wayfair

Velvet is certainly having a moment at the Way Day sale. In addition to the Willa Arlo Austell velvet wingback bed, the Mercury Row Purdue velvet square arm convertible sofa is on sale for $286, reduced from $880.

This mid-century modern style couch feels so soft that it may be hard not to drift off to sleep while lounging on it. And if you do feel a nap coming on, know that you can turn down the backrest, which transforms the couch into a twin-sized bed. The couch comes in three colors, including light green, pink and black.

The Mercury Row Perdue velvet square arm convertible sofa has a 4.4-star rating out of more than 21,000 ratings on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "OMG! It's absolutely perfect for my office! Especially long days when I might need a quick nap. The color is vibrant, the fabric is soft, assembly was so easy, and I am going to buy another one for my living room!"

Steelside Aichele faux leather wingback chair: $163 (save 59%)

Wayfair

Sink into this comfy wingback chair from Steelside. Its sharp design and convincing faux leather will make it stand out in any room you put it in while blending in with other decor thanks to its neutral colors, including brown, chestnut brown and gray.

You can grab one of these chairs for as little as $163 during the Way Day 2024 sale, reduced from $393. Prices vary slightly by color.

The Steelside Aichele faux leather wingback chair has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "So easy to assemble and super cute! This chair is very comfortable and spacious. The color and quality are on point as well."

Another customer said, "Absolutely love my accent chair. The leather feels real, not faux, the color was accurate and it's surprisingly comfortable, especially the way the back loosely hugs your body."

Gracie Oaks Coridon accent cabinet: $163 (save 72%)

Wayfair

This rustic accent cabinet will provide much-needed storage in your home, all the while looking pretty damn good while doing it. The Coridon accent cabinet comes with two storage drawers and two farmhouse-style cabinets, which open up to four dedicated storage shelves. Use this to store kitchenware such as plates and bowls, cutlery and glasses, or fill it with books, important documents or even some of your kids' toys.

The cabinet comes in five colors: rustic oak, gray wash, white oak, stone gray and brushed white. Regularly $575, prices for the accent cabinet start at just $163 during the Way Day sale.

The Gracie Oaks Coridon accent cabinet has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Great storage for the kids' school supplies. This cabinet has helped keep us organized throughout the school year."

Another customer said, "We love the two cabinets we purchased. They are functional but beautiful and well-made. They really made the place beautiful."

Lark Manor Thurleigh round sherpa ottoman with storage: $80 (save 73%)

Wayfair

We at CBS Essentials love furniture that has different functionalities. Not only is this Ottoman the perfect place to kick up your feet at the end of the day, but it also comes with storage space. You can stash throw blankets, pillows, extra bed sheets, kids' toys and more.

The Lark Manor Thurleigh ottoman comes in six colors, ranging from white to blush pink. Discounted prices vary by color, with the pink model offering the highest discount and lowest price, $80. (The white ottoman shown is on sale for $97.)

The Lark Manor Thurleigh round sherpa ottoman with storage has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This is better in person than in the pictures. The fleece is beautiful and a great accent with my other furniture! Thinking about purchasing one more!"

Another customer said, "I LOVE this storage ottoman! It's actually quite a bit bigger than I thought and it works perfectly as a stool at my makeup table. I can fit my curling irons, brushes, blow dryer, etc. inside!"

Everly Quinn Camylle bookcase: $169 (save 50%)

Wayfair

This funky, mid-century modern bookcase is a statement piece of furniture with its geometric, open shelving. Use the three available shelves to store your books, display items, plants or personal mementos such as picture frames with photos of family and friends, or keepsake boxes.

The Camyll bookcase comes in seven colors, ranging from walnut to antique blue. Prices vary slightly by color, with the walnut version seen here selling for $169 (reduced from $345).

Everly Quinn Camylle bookcase has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This shelf is much more beautiful in person than the photos show it to be. The wood finish looks very 'high-end."'

Another customer said, "Love it so much, we got a second. Fairly easy to assemble, looks great."

Mercury Row metal-framed mirror: $104 (save 58%)

Wayfair

If you're on the hunt for an affordable floor mirror, take advantage of the Way Day sale on the Mercury Row metal-framed mirror. It's just $104, reduced from $250.

The mirror is freestanding and comes with a mount, so you don't have to lean it directly against your wall for it to stand up. It's also made of shatterproof glass and comes in a wide variety of colors, including black and gold. You can get this in three sizes, with two reaching almost six feet in height. Prices vary by size and color.

The Mercury Row metal-framed mirror has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair out of more than 10,900 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "Great mirror and so much less expensive than other brands and companies! Looks classy!"

Another customer said, "It's taller and wider than some and I like that. The mirror itself is also nice. Does not distort the image."

Alwyn Home all-season goose down comforter/duvet insert: $115 (save 62%)

Wayfair

Protect yourself from the chill of your AC this summer with this all-season goose-down duvet insert from Alwyn Home. The goose feathers and down will keep you warm, while the breathable cotton exterior will help ensure that you don't overheat.

The striped dobby fabric pattern adds a luxurious touch, making this comforter attractive enough to use without a duvet insert, which isn't the case with most duvet inserts. This Alwyn Home bedding comes in four sizes, including a twin, full, queen and king. Prices vary by size, with the queen size running $115 (reduced from $300).

The all-season goose-down comforter/duvet insert has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Warm enough but not overly hot."

Another customer said, "Perfect fill and weight and construction. Better quality than the expensive one I bought for our master bedroom. Highly recommend."

Lark Manor Artu outdoor patio dining set: $203 (save 42%)

Wayfair

Take your meals alfresco this summer with the Lark Manor patio dining set, on sale for $203 at Wayfair during the Way Day sale. The set comes in three colors, including black, brown and gray. You can select whether you want four or six chairs with the set. The two extra chairs add $40 to the price.

The dining tabletop is made of tempered glass, which is four times stronger than regular glass, and both the frame of the table and chairs are made of weather-resistant steel. Plus, it comes with an umbrella hole, allowing you to get much-needed shade while you hang outside in the sun.

Lark Manor Artu outdoor patio dining set has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This is exactly what I was looking for! The set is very sturdy and at such an excellent price point! It was easy to assemble the table and all the items are great quality. The chairs are comfortable as well. Couldn't have asked for a better all-around product!"

Indigo Darch cotton terrycloth bath towels: $28 (save 67%)

Wayfair

Towels can get pricey, which is why we're so excited about this steep discount on this set from Indigo Darch. You can get a complete set for $28 during the Way Day sale, reduced from $86.

There are six colors available, including two blues, a gold, a seafoam green, a mocha and a gray. Each set comes with six towels, including two bath towels, two hand towels and two jacquard-style towels. Each is made of a soft and absorbent terry cloth cotton.

The Indigo Darch cotton terrycloth bath towels have a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Absolutely beautiful! Very soft and plush."

Another customer said, "Towels are thick and look very expensive!"

Beachcrest Home Shawnna plastic folding Adirondack chair set: $370 (save 43%)

Wayfair

We love the joyful color options available with the Beachcrest Home Shawnna Adirondack chairs, which come in a set of four. In addition to neutrals such as black, brown and white, you can also get these in lime, orange, red and two shades of blue. Prices start at $370 for the set, which works out to $90 per chair.

Each chair is made of weather-resistant plastic that should prevent the furniture from getting damaged by UV rays. Since they're plastic, they should be able to survive rain and snow as well. If you'd prefer to pack them up to store away during inclement weather, doing so is easy: They all fold up for easy carrying.

The Beachcrest Home Shawnna plastic folding Adirondack chairs have a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Love the chair. Very sturdy. Comparable to much more expensive chairs."

Another customer said, "Love these for our terrace! They are comfortable, durable and easily folded up and brought inside when it gets windy."

Staub Ceramics three-piece rectangular baking dish set: $100 (save 59%)

Wayfair

These Staub baking dishes are pretty to look at and effective at cooking all types of oven-baked recipes. Each baking dish is equipped to handle high oven temperatures up to 572 degrees. You can also put these in the freezer and dishwasher (the latter of which isn't common for all baking dishes).

The set includes three rectangular baking dishes: a small 7.5-inch dish, a medium 10.5-inch dish and a large 13-inch dish. They're available in four fun colors, including citron, rustic turquoise, cherry and dark blue. Prices start at $100.

The Staub Ceramics three-piece rectangular baking dish set has a 4.9-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "These are great. Have been using them for about a year now, and they cook consistently. Color and quality holds up."

Another customer said, "I love Staub ceramics. They bake beautifully even and have [a] lovely presentation when hosting dinners. I bought a second set to use this year during the holiday dinners. Great purchase!"

Henckels Graphite 14-piece self-sharpening block set: $150 (save 77%)

Wayfair

Buy this knife set and you'll likely never need to buy knives again. This Henckels set includes all the knives you'll ever need to cook, including a bread knife, a paring knife, a chef's knife, kitchen shears, two utility knives, six steak knives and a santoku knife, which is an all-purpose Japanese-style knife.

It also comes with a storage block with slots that have labels, so you know exactly what knife you're taking out before doing so. Plus, each slot doubles as a shelf-sharpening unit, saving you money from buying a sharpener or taking your knives to get professionally sharpened.

The Henckels Graphite 14-piece self-sharpening block set has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "These knives are amazing! My husband has worked in kitchens for years and he loves these knives for our home. Easy to set up and use and self-sharpening! Highly recommend!!"

Pick up this reviewer-loved knife set for just $150 at the Way Day 2024 sale, a savings of 77%.

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-piece stainless steel cookware set: $217 (save 68%)

Wayfair

The Cuisinart Multiclad Pro set is all made of aluminum and stainless steel, a combination that when taken care of properly, will stand the test of time. This material also means that your pots and pans will heat up quickly, retain that heat well and withstand oven temperatures of up to 500 degrees.

The quality material and amount of cookware you get in this set is an incredible value that home cooks should seriously jump on. The full set is $217 at Wayfair now, a savings of 68% off its $670 list price.

As for the cookware you get, this set contains everything you truly need in the kitchen, including a stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, a saute pan, five lids and a steamer basket, the latter of which isn't common in cookware sets.

The Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-piece stainless steel cookware set has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "These pans are amazing. They cook efficiently, the heat is even throughout the pans and the food comes out perfectly. The food really tastes better too."

Cuisinart Elemental 13-cup food processor: $160 (save 57%)

Wayfair

One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts has owned a couple of Cuisinart food processors over the years and told us that each has processed all the recipes she has thrown at it pretty perfectly, including veggie mixtures, hummus, whipped cheeses and soups.

Considering Cuisinart's reputation for making the best food processors, we're pretty impressed with this discount. Get it for just $160 during the 2024 Way Day sale.

The Cuisinart Elemental 13-cup food processor has three speed settings (high, low, pulse), a generous 13-cup working bowl and a smaller 4.5-cup bowl. It also comes with a dedicated dough blade, a small blade for the smaller cup, a shredding disc and a slicing disc. The latter two will come in great handy for streamlining meal prep.

The Cuisinart Elemental 13-cup food processor has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "I am impressed with the versatility of this food processor. With all the attachments and accessories, it is sitting out on my counter because it is used daily. It has all the power I need to mix, chop, shred and dice!"

Cuisinart four-slice toaster: $70 (save 46%)

Wayfair

This four-slot Cuisinart toaster has a cool-touch exterior, making this a safer choice for households with young kids. The toaster features several heat settings, with dials and preset options for bagels, defrosting and reheating.

There are four color options currently in stock, including black, white, striking red and black/stainless steel. The latter boasts the highest discount at 46% off.

This Cuisinart toaster has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "We have two of these toasters. Liked the first one so much, we bought another for our Florida home. Works great!"

Another customer said, "Nice metal toaster. Love the crumb drawers. It toasts really evenly. The color matches my appliances. Truly love this toaster."