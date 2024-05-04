Get steep discounts on KitchenAid stand mixers and more during Wayfair's Way Day 2024 sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, Way Day 2024, has officially kicked off. Running from May 4-6, the annual event offers customers Black Friday-level discounts, with up to 80% off a selection of home decor and furniture. The sale also features exceptional flash deals on some of Wayfair's best-selling items, along with free shipping on every order.

That said, the annual deals event is a great opportunity to enjoy savings on top-rated kitchen appliances, such as the KitchenAid 10-speed stand mixer. Stand mixers are a highly coveted kitchen gadget, making them not only an excellent addition to your own kitchen but also a thoughtful Mother's Day gift for moms who love to bake.

What sets this particular KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its tilt-head design. You can lean the bowl for easy access while adding ingredients, then lock it into place for mixing. The device has 10 speed settings and includes several accessories: a dough hook, flat beater, whisk and stainless-steel wire whip.

Regularly $330, get it for $240 at the Way Day 2024 sale by tapping the button below.

More Way Day 2024 kitchen deals

Save big on tons of kitchen items at Wayfair. There are great Way Day deals on cookware, small appliances and more. Here are our favorite deals.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $330 (27% off)



The KitchenAid Artisan Mixer features a versatile 5-quart capacity, making it well equipped to handle jobs both small and large. Its tilt-head design allows for easy addition of ingredients, while the 10 speed settings ensure thorough mixing. It comes with 10 available attachments to help you craft perfect baked confections.

Regularly $450, you can get this 4.8-star-rated KitchenAid stand mixer for $330 during the Way Day 2024 sale. That's a savings of 27%.

Cuisinart 12-cup coffee maker: $75 (55% off)

This compact 12-cup coffeemaker is perfect for large families, home offices and avid coffee drinkers. It comes with a high-quality glass carafe and boasts convenient features for easy use.

The best part is that it's currently only $75. Shop this way hot Way Day deal on Cuisinart while supplies last.

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set: $62 (save 22%)

This 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls and four cereal bowls. The dinnerware pieces are chip-resistant, scratch-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

Right now, you can get all 16 pieces for just $62 at the Wayfair Way Day sale.

Cuisinart Professional Series 13-piece stainless steel cookware set: $180 (save 74%)

If you're looking for doorbuster savings at Way Day 2024, this is the deal for you. This Cuisinart Professional Series 13-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 74% off at Wayfair.

The set includes one Dutch oven with lit, one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

This complete kitchen cookware set has been marked down to $180 during Way Day 2024, a savings of 74% off the set's $690 list price.

Kraus Bolden pull-down kitchen faucet: $186 (save 58%)

This distinctive, commercial-style faucet adds a premium look to any kitchen. The 18-inch faucet fits underneath most kitchen cabinets and features a pull-down spray head with reach technology for an extended range of motion.

It offers a powerful dual-function sprayer that can effortlessly switch between an aerated stream for filling pots and cups and powerful spraying action to thoroughly rinse dishes.

Get this 4.8-star-rated pull-down kitchen faucet while it's on sale during Way Day 2024 for $186, reduced from $445.

Nutribullet personal blender: $114 (save 12%)

This on-sale personal blender is perfect for making smoothies and shakes this summer. With a 1200-watt motor, pre-programmed pulse cycle and hands-free auto shut-off, this Nutribullet blender is a powerful kitchen gadget that can puree or blend even the toughest ingredients.

Right now, this 4.4-star-rated personal blender is $114 during Way Day 2024, reduced from $130.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $250 (46% off)

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding meats and more.

It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Regularly $460, get this Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer at Wayfair for $250 during the Way Day 2024 sale this weekend.

Smeg 2-slice 50s style toaster: $200 (save 20%)

Smeg home appliances are beloved for their retro aesthetic and quality. Smeg products tend to be a bit pricey, but right now, during Way Day 2024 you can score this Smeg 2-slice 50's-style toaster for $200, reduced from $250.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $129 (save 32%)



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker was one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights.

Find it on sale at Wayfair for $129, reduced from $190.

Cuisinart countertop blender: $115 (save 36%)

This blender-slash-food processor can do it all. The device boasts 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment, as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar.

Right now this 4.6-star-rated food processor is on sale for $115 at Wayfair.

Oneida Avery 90-piece flatware set: $81 (73% off)

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware? This 4.6-star-rated service for 12 by Oneida is easy to stack in your kitchen utensil drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100 (save 46%)

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender: $37 (59% off)

This handy four-in-one kitchen tool comes with a whisk, a 32-ounce beaker and food processor/chopper cup attachment to help you easily make milkshakes, salsa, soup, baby food and more right from your own kitchen.

Get this 4.5-star-rated immersion blender for $37 (54% off) at Wayfair's Way Day 2024 sale.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $330 (13% off)

The Vitamix Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbuster deals. The 4.7-star-rated kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.