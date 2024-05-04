How to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins NHL Playoff game tonight: Game 7 livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Max Domi #11 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates away with the puck from a checking James van Riemsdyk #21 of the Boston Bruins during the Second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 2-1. Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins for Game 7 of the teams' NHL Playoffs series. Tonight's is a winner-takes-all playoff game, with the game's winner advancing to the next round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

Keep reading for all the information you need to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs.

How and when to watch the Game 7 of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins series

Game 7 of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The game will air on ABC and stream on Sling TV and the live TV streaming platforms featured below.

How to watch the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7 without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ABC, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's NHL Playoffs game.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch the today's game, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NHL Playoffs games airing on ABC and ESPN, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching hockey on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier, which includes more than 190 channels.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 190 channels, including NFL Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

In addition to horse racing, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Fanatics has the latest NHL Playoffs fan gear

Rooting from home is more fun while repping your team with the latest NHL fan gear. Fanatics is our first stop for the newest NHL fan gear, our go-to for the latest drop of NHL Playoffs and NHL Finals merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts, hats and more. Fanatics also has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams' new Chicago Bears jersey. Shipping is free with code 24SHIP ($24 minimum order required).

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs is a best-of-seven series beginning on April 20, 2024.

First round schedule

Below is the schedule for the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 6*: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 7*: | Maple Leafs vs. Burins, Saturday May 4, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at NSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.