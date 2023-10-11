The best October Prime Day 2023 deals on Ninja cookware and kitchen appliances
Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering some major deals on Ninja cookware and kitchen gadgets during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. We searched Amazon for the best deals on must-have Ninja kitchen appliances, and found incredible discounts on blenders, air fryers and cookware sets that you can shop right now. You'd better hurry -- October Prime Day ends tonight.
Ninja's cookware and small kitchen appliances are consistently top-rated on Amazon. Consider treating yourself to an on-sale Ninja air fryer to make the crispiest-ever frozen foods or a top-rated sale blender to make delicious smoothies.
Best October Prime Day deals on Ninja cookware and appliances
Start shopping the best October Prime Day deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers and more.
Ninja AF101 air fryer (4 quart): $90 (31% off)
Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!
This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.
This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for $90 (regularly $130).
Why we like the Ninja AF101 air fryer:
- This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.
- It won't take up much counter space.
Ninja professional blender: $80 (20% off)
This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.
"Finally, a blender for folks who simply need a good, easy to work blender," one Amazon customer says. "Nothing fancy but strong and efficient motor for everything I need to blend or chop. Easy and quick to use for smoothies."
Get the Ninja professional blender now for 20% off at Amazon.
Why we like the Ninja professional blender
- Reviewers report that it is easy to clean.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 16-piece cookware set: $300 (43% off)
If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 16-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 16-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.
This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.
"These are awesome! Definitely worth the money," one Amazon reviewer says. "I have bought a lot of nonstick pans and after a couple of uses they no longer are nonstick. I have had these for two weeks and I have use them repeatedly and every time I tell my husband how much I love them."
Why we like the Ninja Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 16-piece cookware set:
- The 16-piece set has everything you need to cook all of your fall favorites.
- The lids, handles and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500 degrees.
- The cookware pieces have a scratch-resistant hard-anodized exterior.
Ninja Mega kitchen system: $160 (20% off)
This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 64-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
It's currently 20% off at Amazon.
Why we like the Ninja Mega kitchen system:
- It includes everything that you need to make delicious smoothies and frozen drinks.
- It has four functions: blend, mix, crush and single-serve.
- The system has earned a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 38,000 reviews.
When is Amazon Big Deal Days?
The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?
During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.
Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?
While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.
If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.
What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?
Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.
- Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
- Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 12.
Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?
You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.
Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?
Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.
On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."
If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.
for more features.