Best TV deals at Walmart: Get a new TV for under $200

If you've been thinking about upgrading to a larger TV or just replacing one that you've had for years, you have plenty of options at Walmart right now. There are tons of quality TVs on sale at super steep discounts from brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio and much more, with some models under $200.

No matter your budget and need, there's something for every user during this spring-centric sale. Bring home an affordable set today that works for you and enjoy some of your favorite TV, movies and video games on it. You deserve to splurge here and there, after all.

Best TV deals at Walmart

Below, check out our picks for the best TV deals at Walmart that can save you hundreds.

Vizio 43" V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV: $198 (save $40)

Walmart

Add this Vizio TV to your home for just a hair under $200 thanks to Walmart's spring TV discounts. It's a 43-inch TV with 4K UHD picture quality including Dolby Vision Bright Mode for brighter colors and better color accuracy, HDR10 support and a full array backlight where LEDs are distributed across the screen for more uniform light.

It comes with access to all your favorite apps with SmartCast's built-in access, like YouTube, Disney+, and Max. Plus, WatchFree+ offers access to free content around the clock with live TV and on-demand programs that don't require a login.

In short, this is a fantastic TV for the price, and one you won't want to miss out.

Samsung 65" CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K smart TV: $398 (save $202)

Walmart

The Samsung Crystal UHD TV is a solid choice if you want good picture quality without breaking the bank. And since it's on sale right now, you're getting an even sweeter deal.

One of its best features is the ability to upgrade everything you watch to 4K resolution. The TV makes colors pop, so even content that wasn't filmed in 4K looks vibrant on this TV.

The Smart Hub also makes it easy to find new shows and movies to watch. No need to hook up extra devices. And for gaming, the Samsung Gaming Hub lets you play without a console. You just need a fast internet connection and a compatible controller to jump in and enjoy all the games you want.

The sound quality is impressive too. Object Tracking Sound Lite makes it seem like audio comes from all around you. And if you add a Samsung soundbar, the Q-Symphony tech syncs it up with the TV speakers for truly immersive sound.

This TV is just under $400, and well worth grabbing.

LG 65" 4K UHD QNED smart TV: $697 (save $303)

Walmart



LG's latest TVs use advanced QNED technology to deliver stunning visuals that really pop. This particular model is one that you can rely on to serve a seriously excellent picture, and it's on sale right now.

The combo of Quantum Dots and NanoCell makes colors look incredibly vibrant and lifelike, and you get over a billion shades to make every scene burst. Plus, its advanced dimming feature can adjust the backlighting on the fly to keep black shades deep with strong contrast. That means images stay crisp and immersive no matter what you're watching. Fast 120Hz refresh rate keeps motion fluid too, especially if you're going to be watching sports or playing video games on this TV.

The α5 AI Processor optimizes picture quality and enhances it to 4K. It also tailors lighting and contrast to your room's environment for a personalized viewing experience.

At less than $700, you're getting plenty to work with here, so if you've had your eye on a larger LG model for some time, you might want to go ahead and lock this purchase in before it's gone.

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1,689 (save $1,110)

Walmart

If you're on the lookout for a new TV and want something that really brings movies and games to life, this Samsung TV is a solid pick. It's a favorite among Samsung devotees, with quantum mini-LEDs and HDR+ tech, which means it's great at making content pop with deep blacks, bright highlights and colors that look just right.

It uses AI smarts to enhance older content to 4K quality. So, if you're binge-watching older shows or catching up on classic movies, they're going to look a lot crisper and more detailed than on an older 4K television. Plus, its anti-glare screen is useful if you've got a brightly lit room and want to see every singular detail.

The viewing angle is super wide too, meaning you don't have to fight for the middle spot on the couch to get the best view. The enhanced Object Tracking Sound+ feature follows the action on screen so you feel more in the middle of everything happening.

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K HDR smart TV: $2,198 (save $801)

Walmart

If you need a massive, 85-inch TV, it's your lucky day. Even if you don't, you might want to grab this TV anyway since it's discounted to such a great price. This TV, thanks to Sony's Cognitive Processor XR tech, makes whatever you're watching feel incredibly realistic. It optimizes contrast and color to make images pop more than ever. Black shades look deeper and brights are even more vivid.

This TV is also great for sports and gaming. Features like HDMI 2.1 and 4K/120 Hz support team up to deliver super smooth gameplay without lag or tearing. The user experience is friendly too, thanks to Google TV bringing all your streaming apps together. You can even chat with Google Assistant using just your voice, so no more getting up and searching for the remote when you're all cozy.

The TV's adjustable stand accommodates soundbars easily without blocking the display, so you can hear everything with crystal clarity. If you have the room for this absolute unit, it's our recommendation to go ahead and buy one.