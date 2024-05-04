How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is here. Arguably one of the most famous horse races, the Kentucky Derby promises all the pomp and circumstance of horse racing along with one of the best Thoroughbred races of the year. Keep reading for how and when you can watch the Kentucky Derby, even if you don't have cable.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Live TV coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).

Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET (3:45 p.m. PT).

How and when to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby



Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates in the Winner's Circle after ridding Mage #8 to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023 in Louisville, KY. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and USA Network, and stream on Peacock, Sling TV and the live TV streaming platforms featured below.

Derby coverage starts at noon ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Derby coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch Kentucky Derby live without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include NBC and USA Network, you can watch the Kentucky Derby live on one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream sports this year, including the Kentucky Derby, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and NBA Playoffs, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes NFL Network and ESPN with its Blue tier plan, or level up your coverage to include TNT, TBS and more with the Orange + Blue tier plan (recommended).

The Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making your first month of the Orange + Blue plan $35.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't offer CBS, you won't be able to watch all network-aired sporting events here. If you want one platform to watch most live games and events, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS and your local NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (where available).

You get access to many local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Stream the Kentucky Derby live with Peacock, which offers subscribers live streaming access to top-tier events airing on NBC like the Derby, Olympic events and Sunday Night Football games next season.

Watch Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania), or tap into the streamer's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

Peacock Premium is regularly $6 per month or $60 per year.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to the 2024 Kentucky Derby, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching the Derby on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier, which includes more than 190 channels.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 190 channels, including NFL Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

In addition to horse racing, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Kentucky Derby live for free



You can watch the Derby live with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, NBC and USA, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's horse race. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the Kentucky Derby, plus the NBA Playoffs and NFL football next season with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Kentucky Derby live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the Kentucky Derby airing on ABC on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch the Derby without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It comes with a 10-foot digital coax cable.

What to know about the Kentucky Derby

It will be the 150th running of the Derby, which is just one in the 14-race lineup scheduled for the day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. The Derby, also known as the Run for the Roses, is the first race in horse racing's triple crown which also includes the Preakness Stakes (held the third Saturday in May) and the Belmont Stakes (the first or second Saturday in June).

Three-year-old thoroughbreds run the Derby for a distance of 1 1/4 miles. Featuring a purse of $5 million, the winner of today's Derby will earn $3.1 million. The race usually lasts around two minutes. (It's billed as the most exciting two minutes in sports.)

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

American Thoroughbred Mage, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, won the 2023 Kentucky Derby -- the 149th running of the race.