The Tineco 3-in-1 floor washer cuts cleaning time in half. It's $150 off this Mother's Day

If you're looking for a great last-minute Mother's Day gift, check out this three-in-one Tineco device that can make her life (and maybe even yours) that much easier. The Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme can mop, vacuum and clean itself all at the same time. Mom won't need a mop, wash bucket, broom or even her old vacuum, thanks to this high-tech cleaning gadget upgrade.

This three-in-one vacuum eliminates the need for multiple cleaning tools. Its powerful suction quickly picks up debris, while the continuous fresh water cleaning removes the need for dirty mops and disposable pads. It features large-capacity clean and dirty water tanks that boast 27-ounce and 24-ounce tanks, respectively. By the way, that's almost double the standard tank size of most steam mops.

The Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme has a 35-minute run time -- matching even the biggest competitors.

The Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme floor washer is optimized for any sealed hardwood floors. It's equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which can instantly adjust water flow, suction and brush-roller speed, no matter what kind of mess you're dealing with below.

All that said, don't worry about anyone in the house slipping and sliding on damp floors -- the Tineco vacuum uses powerful suction as it deeply cleans, leaving you with a dry floor instantly.

And you'll never miss a dust bunny again! This vacuum's exclusive brush head design allows you to get into those hard-to-reach corners and along grimy baseboards with ease. You don't even have to use every function at the same time. This unique tool lets you switch between three modes to customize your cleaning for big messes or dry spills.

This 4.6-star-rated cleaning essential is a must-have for anyone with food-flinging toddlers, mud-tracking pets that shed or a busy household with a lot of foot traffic. But even if you or Mom have none of the above, the three-in-one Tineco vacuum is simply a great cleaning tool for people who don't have the time or the ability to do it all.

Right now, you can score the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme for $150 off at Best Buy ahead of Mother's Day.

