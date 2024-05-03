How to watch the Caitlin Clark play in the 2024 WNBA season: Livestream options, key dates, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Caitlin Clark era in Indianapolis has begun. The NCAA all-time scoring leader entered the 2024 WNBA Draft, becoming the top overall pick when she was chosen by the Indiana Fever. The 2024 WNBA season is set to begin and all eyes are on Clark.

Clark became a national sensation while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes and looks to bring that star power to the WNBA. The Fever will play in 36 nationally televised games this season, but those games won't all be on the same network. Keep reading below for how to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA season.

2024 WNBA season: Start date, how many games

The 2024 WNBA preseason begins Friday, May 3, 2024, with two matchups: The Chicago Sky vs. the Minnesota Lynx and Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. the Dallas Wings.

The WNBA preseason continues through Saturday, May 11, 2024, before the 2024 WNBA regular season tips off on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The 2024 WNBA season will conclude on September 19, 2024, after pausing from July 21-Aug. 14 for the Paris Olympics.

Each team will compete in 40 games this season. Thirty-six of Clark's games will be nationally broadcast.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play with cable

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever games will be broadcast across many different networks, including two games on ABC, five games on ESPN, one game on ESPN 2, two games on CBS, one game on CBS Sports Network, eight games on ION, four games on Prime Video and 13 games on NBA TV.

Today's preseason game will stream on WNBA League Pass ($35 per year).

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play without cable

If looking at the Indiana Fever broadcast schedule makes your head spin, leaving you wondering how to access channels like ION and NBA TV without cable, keep reading. If your cable provider doesn't offer the networks airing Caitlin Clark's games this season, or you've cut the cord with your cable company completely, you can still watch all of Clark's games. You can even watch most Caitlin Clark games without a cable subscription for free.

Because the Indiana Fever's broadcast schedule is spread across varied networks and streaming platforms, there isn't one streaming platform that will allow fans to catch all of Clark's games this season. A subscription to Fubo gives you the most access to the most Indiana Fever games this season, however. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC, ESPN, CBS, ESPN, NBA TV and ION. In addition to WNBA basketball, Fubo also gives subscribers access to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to WNBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. To watch Clark's games, add on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes NBA TV. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 190 channels, so there's something for everyone in the family to watch.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch Caitlin Clark play this season, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream WNBA games this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch Caitlin Clark play, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sling Sports Extra package, which includes NBA TV. You'll also get access to more sports including the 2024 NBA Playoffs, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds.

The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime. Add the Sports Extra package to watch NBA TV games for $11 per month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS or ION, you won't be able to watch Clark's games airing on CBS and ION with Sling TV. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch the most Indiana Fever games, we suggest a subscription to Fubo.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN and ABC.

You get access to WNBA basketball, NHL, MLB and Monday Night Football NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch Caitlin Clark play live for free

You can watch Indiana Fever games airing on CBS, ABC and ESPN with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 WNBA season, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

CBS will host some of this year's Indiana Fever games, which means Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream CBS-aired Fever games live.

The streamer offers access to all sports games locally and nationally televised on CBS on its Paramount + with Showtime tier. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream Clark's games live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Stream Clark's games airing on CBS and on Amazon Prime on Amazon Prime with the Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. You'll need a Prime Video subscription to access both CBS-aired and Prime Video-aired Indiana Fever games. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

Watch network-aired Indiana Fever games live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also Caitlin Clark's games airing on CBS and ABC with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch WNBA basketball without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

The best place to get Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever fan gear: Fanatics



If it feels like everyone is talking about (and watching) Caitlin Clark and the WNBA this year, that's because they are. Expect record-breaking TV ratings and in-person attendance for the WNBA this year, thanks in part to Caitlin Clark fans anxious to see the Hawkeyes star go pro. The hype around Clark is real, which makes repping No. 22 from home even more fun.

Fanatics is our first stop for the newest WNBA fan gear, our go-to for the latest drop of Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts and more. Fanatics also has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams' new Chicago Bears jersey. Shipping is free with code 24SHIP ($24 minimum order required).

2024 WNBA Season: Caitlin Clark's full schedule

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts after a play during the second half at the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Below is the Fever's full 2024 preseason and regular season schedule. All times Eastern.

5/3/24 @ Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. (WNBA League Pass) Preseason



5/9/24 vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. (WNBA League Pass) Preseason

5/14/24 @ Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN 2)

5/16/24 vs. New York, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

5/18/24 @ New York, 1 p.m. (ABC)

5/20/24 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

5/22/24 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

5/24/24 @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m (ION)

5/25/24 @ Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

5/28/24 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

5/30/24 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

6/1/24 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/2/24 @ New York, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/7/24 @ Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

6/10/24 @ Connecticut, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/13/24 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

6/16/24 vs. Chicago, 12 p.m. (CBS)

6/19/24 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/21/24 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

6/23/24 @ Chicago, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/27/24 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

6/30/24 @ Phoenix, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

7/2/24 @ Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

7/6/24 vs. New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

7/10/24 vs. Washington, 12 p.m. (NBA TV)

7/12/24 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

7/14/24 @ Minnesota, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

7/17/24 @ Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

8/16/24 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

8/18/24 vs. Seattle, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

8/24/24 @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/26/24 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/28/24 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/30/24 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/1/24 @ Dallas, 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

9/4/24 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9/6/24 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/8/24 vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

9/11/24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

9/13/24 vs. Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/15/24 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

9/19/24 @ Washington, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

2024 WNBA Season: Key dates

Below are the key dates, including the 2024 WNBA Playoffs and 2024 WNBA Finals.